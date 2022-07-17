Kris Jenner's Masterclass = Momager 101

Plotting to monetize your family and unsure about your next move? Kris Jenner is partnering with Masterclass to share exactly how she leverages her five daughters (we don't talk about Rob), so you too can trade your firstborn for a billion-dollar empire.

"Kris Jenner: The Power of Personal Branding" is an 11-lesson Masterclass on how Momager Supreme built the Kardashian-Jenner brand through Keeping Up, social media, and a host of family-owned entities including but not limited to: Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Good American, and 818 Tequila.

"That's a lot of branding for mom to manage," the matriarch says in a trailer for the course.

For a total of one hour and 46 minutes, Jenner will guide you through personal branding basics, from finding your brand story (creating a vision board appears to be one of the lesson's assignments) to building an audience to handling fame.

What's not covered? "Krissing," sadly.

Jenner is among an eclectic mix of public figures working with Masterclass this year. On the roster for 2022 are crash courses with Mariah Carey (!) Condoleezza Rice (?), and George W. Bush (??).

Happy studying!