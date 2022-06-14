Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Goodbye Rickrolling, Hello "Krissing"

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

TikTok's latest obsession? Tricking unsuspecting targets into watching a video of Kris Jenner dancing to "Lady Marmalade." It's called "Krissing," people!

Random? Absolutely. Entertaining? Slightly. Unprecedented? Not at all.

Krissing is essentially Rickrolling for Gen Z. While the latter used misleading hyperlinks to bait and switch netizens into viewing the music video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," Krissing uses blatantly false headlines to force behind-the-scenes footage from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's 2012 Christmas card photo shoot down our gullets.

In case you've avoided getting "Krissed" until now, said footage depicts Mother Jenner grooving and lip-syncing to Christina Aguilera's cover of "Lady Marmalade" (feat. Mýa, Pink, and Lil' Kim), recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

A few of the lies people have made up in the name of Krissing: Kendall Jenner is pregnant; Stranger Things kills off Eleven; Scott Disick and Addison Rae are dating; Zendaya and Tom Holland broke up. One particularly clever iteration even claims that the senior Jenner released a statement — on Instagram Stories, no less — begging people to stop Krissing.

Of course, Highsnobiety had to get in on the action — YEEZY x SKIMS? You just got Krissed.

I won't wax too poetic on the advent of Krissing, but the trend certainly shows how far social media trends have come — or regressed, depending on who you ask.

Remember the cinnamon challenge of 2007? How about planking, all the rage circa 2011? Or 2020's tooth filing challenge, an ill-advised TikTok trend for the books?

Krissing might be annoying, but at least it won't leave you sick, dead, or with permanently damaged teeth.

