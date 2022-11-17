Mbappé & Oakley Flex New Frames

Three days from now, the first whistle will be blown on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Unlike any before it, the occasion has been steeped in controversy; with cries of human rights violations, its usual summer play now taking place in winter, and more, it's been hard to avoid the tournament.

Despite masses of calls for boycotts from across the world, the tournament will go on, and with that comes star-studded adverts from Nike, campaigns from adidas, products from LV, and more.

One of the tournament's biggest stars, Kylian Mbappé, has prepared for the World Cup with something of his own – an Oakley collaboration.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

At the start of the year, it was announced that the Frenchman would join the famed eyewear brand as its latest sporting ambassador. Since the announcement, he has fronted several campaigns and product drops, sporting many a style as he globe trots as the game's biggest generational talent.

Now, as we bring the year to a close, he's getting his own pair of sunglasses that harken back to 1998, back to the golden era of Oakley that it has so passionately celebrated throughout 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Kylian Mbappé Signature Series Deadbolt is a radical, stylish design that celebrates the year of the footballer's birth, which is also the year in which France, the host nation, won the World Cup.

Available now in a limited-edition run of 1998 units, the Signature Series Deadbolt is an everyday style with a distinctly vintage feel, pairing touches of gold with a blacked-out frame and lenses.