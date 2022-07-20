Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sam Kerr Strikes as FIFA's First Female Global Cover Star

Written by Sam Cole in Culture

Believe it or not, the first EA Sports FIFA game was released back in 1993 on the SEGA Mega Drive. At the time, the series was known as EA Soccer before transforming into FIFA '94. Despite the name change and evolving into the game we know today over almost 30 years, one thing remained true – no females have starred on global covers; until now, as Australia's Sam Kerr fronts FIFA '23 alongside Kylian Mbappé.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The fight for equality in football is huge and very real. It's a feeling that reverberates across most sports, but given the sheer scale, global exposure, and financials of football leagues such as the Premiership, Championship, EURO, and World Cup, it cannot and should not be overlooked.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It's a feeling that we previously touched on when discussing the women's kits for this year's EURO 2022 tournament. Although plenty of work remains, we're finally witnessing a shift in perception of women's football from all angles – more exposure, better broadcasting deals, top-tier kits, and now, the first female global cover star for the sport's largest gaming franchise.

Joining Kylian Mbappé on the cover of FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition as well as an alternative standard edition (only available in New Zealand and Australia), Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr is making history as FIFA's first female cover star. It's a great stride for the sport, yet feels bittersweet, considering it's taken almost three decades to see male and female athletes side-by-side on a cover.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hopefully, this marks the beginning of an ongoing trend for the franchise as the fanbase for women's football continues to grow – you need only take a look at EURO 2022 to note this upwards shift.

The latest edition of FIFA, which features Mbappé on the cover for a third year, is scheduled to release later this year on all major gaming platforms.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • Vibe Check with Trident: First Impressions
  • Japanese Mega-Retailer BEAMS Finally Goes Global(-ish)
  • Nike's First-Ever Shoes, Remade the Margiela Way
  • A'Ja Wilson’s First Nike Is A’One Hell of a Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now