Louis Vuitton Has FIFA World Cup Dreams

International break or not, football in 2022 has become increasingly difficult to keep up with. Due to a series of unforeseen circumstances – including the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – the English Premier League, and as a result, the Europa League matches will be played in intense proximity.

Despite this high intensity of near back-to-back matches, international teams are preparing to head to Qatar this winter for the FIFA World Cup 2022 – and Louis Vuitton will be joining them once again.

If you keep up with international footballing competitions, you'll know that this year's World Cup is not only highly unconventional but also extremely controversial. Due to the climate of Qatar, the games, which are typically held in the summer, will be played in winter.

This has sparked many debates about the nation's suitability for the competition, its limited footballing history, human rights concerns, and fairness concerning the bidding process to host.

Despite all of the backlash surrounding the event this year, with many fans and groups across the globe choosing to boycott the competition, the spectacle shall continue.

This year, Louis Vuitton will, as is tradition, leave its mark on the tournament through an officially licensed capsule collection of leather goods.

Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has provided the travel trunk for the iconic World Cup Trophy, keeping a close bond between the two. This year, LV delivers a five-piece collectible collection in black Taurillon leather, with each embossed with a pattern that mimics the look of a ball hitting the back of the net.

While some of LV's most notable sporting creations, including trophy and ball cases, are reserved for the football World Cup, it has also created bespoke leather goods for the Rugby World Cup, and League of Legends' gaming World Championships. Is there any other luxury brand quite as rooted in sport? I think not.

Although you'll need to find your way onto your national team and win the competition at hand to get a hold of one of the trophy trunks, the new FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 collection, which includes backpacks, holdalls, and smaller carries, can be found in selected Louis Vuitton stores and online from October 6.