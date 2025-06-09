Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance Serves Up Flames 990 Dad Shoes for the Community

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's Made in U.S.A. line is the gift that keeps on giving. As the sneaker brand continues to roll out its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, more dad shoes have poured in.

Next up, New Balance and Made in U.S.A. creative director, Teddy Santis, serve up 990v6 sneakers for the NB community.

Allegedly named the "Community Pack," the latest batch of New Balance 990v6 sneakers comes in three flavors, including one bold "Community Red" pair.

The red New Balances are undoubtedly the stunners of the offering, wrapped in vibrant red shades and blue-ish greys (or grey-ish blues) for a "fire and ice" sort of vibe. It resembles a mashup of Joe Freshgoods' 990v6 collaboration, which came in red and blue colorways. But make it Santis style, of course.

The other New Balance 990v6 colorways include "Community Navy" (also known as "Vintage Indigo") and "Community Mint" ("Clay Ash"). Expect the classic 990 construction throughout the pack, including the traditional suede and mesh layers for the upper, a chunky cushioned sole, and pure dadcore energy.

After creamy and even peach-flavored pairs, New Balance returns with more good-looking 990s for the NB hive to enjoy. The 990v6 "Community Pack" sneakers are expected to release at New Balance later this summer and into the fall season for $220.

