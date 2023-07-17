Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Are Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Besties Again?

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

2023 has been full of surprises. Random celeb flings. Billionaire rumbles. Everyone is seemingly ditching their shoes this summer. And now, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are back together again?

Kylie and Jordyn seemingly reunited over dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend, leaving the internet to believe the two former BFFs may be friends again.

Their apparent outing together comes four years after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, where the basketball player kissed Woods while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan almost immediately separated themselves from Woods and launched a disgusting bullying campaign against the media personality, who was 21 at the time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Though Kylie and Jordyn's friendship ended after the cheating drama, Kylie tearfully begged her sisters to leave Woods alone on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which has since ended.

Interestingly, Thompson has been tied to several other unfaithful headlines since Jordyn while still romantically involved with Khloe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

While Khloe didn't hesitate to point fingers and even publicly call out Jordyn in their situation, the Kardashian apparently didn't want to be a mean girl anymore during the following cheating scandals.

"If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that's always been really hurtful for me," Khloe stated during an interview. Oh, the irony.

As far as Kylie and Jordyn being besties again? Eh, it's hard to tell. The two were simply grabbed dinner together, not snapping selfies or whatever else rich and famous gal pals do to solidify their friendship. Then again, celebs grabbing din-din together are the new soft launches nowadays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Regardless, seeing these two side by side together wasn't on our 2023 bingo cards — unless we all woke up back in 2018 again this morning.

