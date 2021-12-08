Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

L.L. Bean Made the Internet's Favorite "Balenciaga" Bag

Written by Alexandra Pauly

L.L. Bean is your new plug for Balenciaga on a budget — sort of.

A good citizen by the name of Paul McCallion alerted the Twittersphere that L.L. Bean's custom embroidery services allow shoppers to get "literally whatever" emblazoned on products including backpacks and totes.

McCallion ordered the Deluxe Bookpack IV — a $50 Bean grail — with "BALENCIAGA" embroidered in serif, all-caps lettering.

Further digging on L.L. Bean's website reveals that duplicating McCallion's bag is as easy as a few clicks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Accessories such as bags can accommodate up to ten characters of your choosing (Balenciaga just fits). Shoppers can choose to get their word or name rendered in fonts including block letters, script, and classic Times New Roman.

Color options are also plentiful, covering ROYGBIV on all fronts.

L.L. Bean
1 / 2

After perusing L.L. Bean's dedicated webpage on monogramming, it seems the company doesn't restrict what words can be selected (That isn't to say the brand would let anything offensive or derogatory fly).

For special requests such extended character counts or special capitalization, shoppers must call L.L. Bean's customer service line.

In fact, Coveteur re-'grammed a photo of someone carrying what appears to be an L.L. Bean tote branded with "psycho."

While McCallion's discovery is funnier than it is practical, it leaves the door wide open for other branding riffs. How about "Prada" by L.L. Bean? Or "Gucci," which one Twitter user by the handle @ginnpope already copped?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If L.L. Bean and Balenciaga have any sense of humor, they'd capitalize on McCallion's semi-viral tweet and link up for an official collab. Make it happen, Demna.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Stone IslandGloves Black
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandBalaclava Sage Green
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Oakley x HighsnobietySUTRO LITE BLACK
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • A Wildly Different Creative Director Takes Over Balenciaga
  • The Beauty of the Bean Bag
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now