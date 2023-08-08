Sign up to never miss a drop
EXCLUSIVE: La Prairie's Caviar Cream Now Comes With a Side of Sabine Marcelis

in Beauty
Words By Alexandra Pauly

Swiss skincare brand La Prairie, known for its luxurious line of caviar-infused creams and serums, is serving up its most iconic product on a Sabine Marcelis-designed platter.

The Dutch artist has teamed up with La Prairie to create a limited-edition objet d'art to complement the beauty brand's Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, formulated with fish egg extract (apparently, it's one of Angelina Jolie's favorite products).

"I wanted to translate the intimate ritual of interacting with the skincare first and foremost," Marcelis told Highsnobiety. The artist drew from La Prairie's famous cobalt blue packaging — inspired by the work of French sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle — and the velvety texture of the cream itself to design a two-tiered display tray for the product. The first tier, made of mottled gray quartzite, swivels open to reveal a matching skincare spatula nestled within the second tier, constructed of blue resin — a material Marcelis frequently works with.

"It's a spatial interpretation of the product," she said. "[It plays] with the duality of the blue exterior packaging and the cream inside of the jar."

Marcelis began working with La Prairie in 2022, when she joined the brand to mentor five artists for its Women Bauhaus Collective. The project debuted at Art Basel that year. "Now, it feel very natural to join forces again. I prefer these longer term collaborations... For me, it’s an opportunity to explore and experiment and step out of my own head and a little bit into La Prairie’s."

Marcelis' roster of collaborations includes CELINE, IKEA, and even fellow beauty brand Aesop. But before her introduction to La Prairie, she never paid much attention to her skincare routine. "I tend to prioritize other things," she said. "I've definitely learned to take better care of my skin through this project."

La Prairie x Sabine Marcelis is available at La Prairie's website.

