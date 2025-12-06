A Gorgeous Green Nike Air Force 1 Straight from the NYC Streets

LAAMS' Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers are inspired by the streets of New York City. Now, the collab is ready to hit the streets.

Specifically, the collaborative "Fir" green pairs draw inspiration from those green wooden walls stacked up around the city, which often reads, "Post No Bills."

Of course, that has never stopped people from posting their flyers promoting local events, brand campaigns, or asking for a dog sitter. After all, it's part of what makes New York, New York.

And with LAAMS' beautiful Air Forces, the brand says, "Please post bills."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In fact, inside the "walls" of its Nike sneaker, there's a collage of the brand's previous flyers covering the insole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The rest of the shoe boasts premium leather finished with nice woodgrain patterns and bathed in this earthy "Fir" green color. It also features off-white accents, which make for pleasing color contrasts.

LAAMS' shoe joins a string of high-quality Air Forces from this season, including those woven "Jersey Made It" pairs as well as "quiet luxury" iterations.

LAAMS is a fashion label, concept store, and creative space based in NY. It's also the maker of great sneakers, having designed textural PUMA sneakers in the past.

Now, the brand's back with a certified Swoosh banger.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Force 1 "Please Post Bills" collab first released at LAAMS. It's now gearing up for a second drop on December 16 on Nike's SNKRS app, retailing for $125.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.