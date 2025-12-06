Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A Gorgeous Green Nike Air Force 1 Straight from the NYC Streets

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

LAAMS' Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers are inspired by the streets of New York City. Now, the collab is ready to hit the streets.

Specifically, the collaborative "Fir" green pairs draw inspiration from those green wooden walls stacked up around the city, which often reads, "Post No Bills."

Shop Nike

Of course, that has never stopped people from posting their flyers promoting local events, brand campaigns, or asking for a dog sitter. After all, it's part of what makes New York, New York.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And with LAAMS' beautiful Air Forces, the brand says, "Please post bills."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In fact, inside the "walls" of its Nike sneaker, there's a collage of the brand's previous flyers covering the insole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The rest of the shoe boasts premium leather finished with nice woodgrain patterns and bathed in this earthy "Fir" green color. It also features off-white accents, which make for pleasing color contrasts.

LAAMS' shoe joins a string of high-quality Air Forces from this season, including those woven "Jersey Made It" pairs as well as "quiet luxury" iterations.

LAAMS is a fashion label, concept store, and creative space based in NY. It's also the maker of great sneakers, having designed textural PUMA sneakers in the past.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, the brand's back with a certified Swoosh banger.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Force 1 "Please Post Bills" collab first released at LAAMS. It's now gearing up for a second drop on December 16 on Nike's SNKRS app, retailing for $125.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design
  • Nike Rebuilt Its Pegasus Shoe for Mud, Rain, Winter & Everything Else
  • Nike's "Butter Yellow" Air Max Is Deliciously Sweet
  • Nike Made Its Best-Looking Running Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design
  • adidas’ Sumptuous Walking Shoe Is a Flat-Soled Paradise
  • After the GAP Hoodie Comes the GAP Hat
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Sneaker
  • Nothing Beats the Patagonia Fleece (Except the Patagonia Fleece)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now