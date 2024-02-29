Lacoste’s New L003 2K24 Is a Sleeper Hit of a Sneaker 

A brand like Lacoste is such an institution that it could get away with never updating a single thing and still somehow end up in wardrobes everywhere. There's nothing wrong with being classic, but Lacoste's its latest sneaker, the new L003 2K24, is not just classic: it's cool.

Available in eight colorways, the latest Lacoste running sneaker is a refined update to Lacoste’s L003 lineup, reportedly made with some of the highest quality materials to date for the sneaker, per a statement from the label.

A mix of mesh and suede on the upper, there’s a leather cage-like overlay on each pair of sneakers in contrasting colors with Lacoste branding on the side, giving it a super modern feel.

A white pair with a blue overlay and red details on the sole evokes a Nike “Forest Gump” Cortez, while a brownish beige pair with jet-black leather details emits Cool Dad (or streetstyle girlie) vibes all day.

Lacoste's new sneakers are available online and in-stores for $160, and considering the clean and contemporary design, they’re kind of a steal. Or at least a very fair value proposition.

On social media, where influencers have been flaunting their new Lacoste L003 2K24 sneakers, reviews have been very good so far, especially considering that the sneaker only released in February 2024.

Comments like “shoe game on fire” and myriad variations of heart and smile emoji abound, a clear sign that the Lacoste L003 2K24 might just be the sleeper hit sneaker of the year. So far at least.

See? It's possible to do both classic and contemporary at the same time.