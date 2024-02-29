Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Lacoste’s New L003 2K24 Is a Sleeper Hit of a Sneaker 

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

A brand like Lacoste is such an institution that it could get away with never updating a single thing and still somehow end up in wardrobes everywhere. There's nothing wrong with being classic, but Lacoste's its latest sneaker, the new L003 2K24, is not just classic: it's cool. 

Available in eight colorways, the latest Lacoste running sneaker is a refined update to Lacoste’s L003 lineup, reportedly made with some of the highest quality materials to date for the sneaker, per a statement from the label.

A mix of mesh and suede on the upper, there’s a leather cage-like overlay on each pair of sneakers in contrasting colors with Lacoste branding on the side, giving it a super modern feel.

A white pair with a blue overlay and red details on the sole evokes a Nike “Forest Gump” Cortez, while a brownish beige pair with jet-black leather details emits Cool Dad (or streetstyle girlie) vibes all day. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lacoste's new sneakers are available online and in-stores for $160, and considering the clean and contemporary design, they’re kind of a steal. Or at least a very fair value proposition. 

On social media, where influencers have been flaunting their new Lacoste L003 2K24 sneakers, reviews have been very good so far, especially considering that the sneaker only released in February 2024.

Comments like “shoe game on fire” and myriad variations of heart and smile emoji abound, a clear sign that the Lacoste L003 2K24 might just be the sleeper hit sneaker of the year. So far at least.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

See? It's possible to do both classic and contemporary at the same time.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Fleece Hood
Highsnobiety
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-4 OG
Salomon
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$215
We Recommend
  • size? x New Balance 860v2.
    New Balance's Techiest Sneaker Looks Pretty In Pink
    • Sneakers
  • ASICS x CDG Sneaker Collab 2024.
    CdG’s New ASICS Are an Explosion of Color
    • Sneakers
  • close-up of the Lacoste L003 2K24 Highsnobiety sneaker
    Lacoste L003 2K24 x Highsnobiety: A Sneaker Story
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • WSR main jan week 5
    From adidas to Clarks, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • new balance 550 patent leather
    New Year, New 550: New Balance's Sneaker Got All Glossed Up for 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • stussy converse collab 2024
    Stüssy's Converse Sneakers Are Wonderfully Hairy Again
    • Sneakers
  • fragment design's green Stanley cup collab
    Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?
    • Culture
  • ASICS METASPEED Paris Super Shoe.
    ASICS' Latest Super Shoe Is Fast AF
    • Sneakers
  • Arcteryx's logo on a store in Shanghai
    Inside the Arc'teryx Museum, Where GORE-TEX Jackets Are Art
    • Style
  • Sarah Andelman's Mise En Page Le Bon Marche pop-up
    Sarah Andelman Made Le Bon Marche Big, Bookish, Beautiful
    • Culture
  • Lacoste's L003 2k24 sneaker in black and white
    Lacoste’s New L003 2K24 Is a Sleeper Hit of a Sneaker 
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024