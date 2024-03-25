Nike's New Air Max Sneakers Look Fresh Off a Beach Day

The Nike Air Max Plus sneaker has turned on its out-of-office notifications and gone on vacation. At least, that's the vibe that I'm picking up from the version pictured above.

After rocking with its tongue out, Nike's Air Max Plus sneakers surface in a vacation-ready iteration complete with...sandy soles? Yep, it looks like it.

The newest Air Max Plus sneakers look fresh off a beach day, with a grainy material covering the model's thick sole. Though the customarily exposed Air units have been swallowed up by sand, you can still see the outline of the signature detail.

Beige suede moments rest between the sand-like soles and a color explosion of rainbow gradients on the upper. The Air Max Plus' signature swirls and Swoosh blends into its new colorful background, while a translucent greyish-green detail caps the toe.

In the end, the Nike Air Max Plus sneaker kind of paints a picture of a nice beach day, taking us from sunrise to sunset on a sandy shore. Do you see it, too? No? Maybe my longing for an island vacation has gotten to my head.

Anywho, there are no further details on this Nike Air Max Plus sneaker at the moment. The beautiful tropical colorway doesn't even have an official name or nickname yet (the Nike Air Max Plus "OOO" has a ring to it). But with the pairs landing in hand already, I suspect we'll be hearing more details soon.

Summer is just around the corner. And judging by these beach-y Air Max Plus sneakers, Nike is ready for the season more than any of us.