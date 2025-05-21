Leave It to Tyler the Creator to Make the Coolest Converse In Years

Reunited and it feels (and looks) so good. Tyler the Creator and Converse have teamed up once again. Meet The 1908 Program, a collaborative collection of archival Converse sneakers, reimagined through the lens of Tyler the Creator's le FLEUR* label.

The 1908 Program's debut kicks off with two Converse silhouettes, the Coach Jogger and the Naut-1. The Coach Jogger, first released in 1976 as an Olympic running shoe, has heavy vintage flavor thanks to its slim build and crispy thin outsole.

This slimmed-down look has been a big thing within the sneaker world as of late. From Miu Miu to Margiela, thin is very much in for footwear, so Converse's Coach Jogger is decidedly on trend. The Coach Jogger's color blocking throughout is also peak 70s.

The sneaker also trades in the original "Coach Jogger" branding for le FLEUR*’s loopy script.

The Coach Jogger, available on the Converse website June 20 for $100, comes in two monochromatic iterations: a light blue and a taupe-y tan. These dual-toned motifs have become something of a signature for le FLEUR*, as seen with Tyler’s cheetah-licious Chuck 70 Lows and the mega-chunky One Star "Industrial" sneaker.

The 1908 Program is also bringing back the Converse Naut-1 sneaker, which first came out in 1971 and also looks a lot like a Vans Authentic sneaker. The new Naut-1 comes in a few different funky patterns, including Tyler's resident canine motif, the Airedale Terrier. Yes, Tyler's latest sneakers literally have that dog in 'em.

Now, not everyone seems to be a fan of the forthcoming Converse sneakers — no matter how much they love Tyler the Creator.

"I luh you, Tyler, but aren't these just reskinned Sambas and Vans," read one comment under Converse's Instagram post about the collab. This sparked a bit of dialogue in the comments, as one user pointed out that "shoe companies making similar looking shoes is nothing new."

For what it's worth, the Coach Jogger doesn't give Samba to me. Prada's Collapse sneaker, though? I see it.

