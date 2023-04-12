Is Leonardo DiCaprio's "Mature" Rebound 28-Year-Old Maya Jama?

Leonardo DiCaprio is a busy man. The serial dater has been caught up in yet another romance thread, this time reportedly involving Love Island host Maya Jama.

Following a couple of reported dates and outings together, sources claimed DiCaprio and Jama were "secretly" a thing. However, DiCaprio and Jama both say otherwise.

According to fresh statements, the actor has denied rumors of a romantic relationship with Jama, who's 28 years old by the way (three years past his infamous dating age limit).

Jama, who's on vacation and says she's been ignoring the rumors, broke her silence on April 10 in an attempt to shut down the rumors, pointing out that her "Leo" necklace is a reference to her astrological sign and not a DiCaprio reference.

Before this reported DiCaprio fling, Jama recently ended an engagement with Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons in August of last year. The two reportedly struggled with long distance dating — Maya lives in London while Simmons is in New York — and their busy schedules.

Before Simmons, Jama and British musician Stormzy dated for four years, calling it quits in 2019.

On the other hand, DiCaprio was most recently linked with Gigi Hadid, 27, with whom he was reportedly on, off, and then on again as of March.

This guy's dating life is a total rollercoaster but, then again, that's Leo's love life for you.

Fresh out of a lengthy relationship with Camila Morrone last year, the actor made headlines for a rumored romance with 19-year-old model Eden Polani that thankfully wasn't true (but wouldv'e been particularly heinous if true).

Though there's always been a few murmurs about 48-year-old DiCaprio's young girlfriends, the actor's romantic life — and reputation for cuffing women from the 25 and under club — became a particularly spicy source of attention following the Polani claims.

Apparently, DiCaprio was quite bothered by the negative attention surrounding his relationships and decided it was time for a rebrand, hence why Maya Jama's name was tossed into the mix.

Either way, it appears Leo's quest for a mature woman continues.