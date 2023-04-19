Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Leo May Finally Be Dating a Woman (Almost) His Own Age

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

If Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk are dating, as rumors of their relationship imply, the Russian supermodel is the oldest woman that Leo's ever dated. Shayk, born Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, is still a fair bit younger than Leo but not enough to be remotely problematic, a nice change for the 48-year-old Titanic and Wolf of Wall Street star.

DiCaprio and Shayk were seen dancing together during Frank Ocean's troublesome Coachella set late on April 16, first sparking rumors that the two were a potential item.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Obviously, no official statement from either one about the rumored relationship but it would tie into the recent news that Leo has attempted to begin dating older women in light of the controversy that sprung up over his rumored relationship with 19-year-old actress Eden Polani.

Leo has most recently been linked to famous women like model Gigi Hadid (27) and TV personality Maya Jama (28).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Irina Shayk, meanwhile, is 37 years old, and would be the oldest woman who Leo's dated, that we know of.

Currently at the top of her game, Shayk's style fits Leo's profile: young, modelesque, socialite, very attractive in a conventional sense.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Again DiCaprio and Shayk haven't publicly commented on the relationship rumors but that's not atypical.

DiCaprio is famously silent on his own personal issues and his potential partners like Shayk (and Gigi Hadid and Eden Polani) usually keep to themselves as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The one notable distinction is that Maya Jama recently weighed in on the suggestions that she was romantically linked to DiCaprio, essentially shutting down the conversation herself in a rare statement from one of Leo's possible partners.

For now, we must simply hold our collective breath to see if Leo is truly holding to his word to seek out (relatively speaking) older women. If so, congrats to him!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Not like Irina Shayk looks terribly old, mind you, but the principle is worth celebrating.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
DieselC-Obi Denim Hat Blue
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyPigment Dyed Loose Knit Sweater Vest Brown
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 LunRoc/Dark Sapphire/Rubber
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Japanese Mega-Retailer BEAMS Finally Goes Global(-ish)
  • New-Old Leopard Prints for Everyone
  • Finally, Back to Un-Basics
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
  • Nigo’s Retro Nike Air Force Has Its Own Bling
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now