Leo May Finally Be Dating a Woman (Almost) His Own Age

If Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk are dating, as rumors of their relationship imply, the Russian supermodel is the oldest woman that Leo's ever dated. Shayk, born Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova, is still a fair bit younger than Leo but not enough to be remotely problematic, a nice change for the 48-year-old Titanic and Wolf of Wall Street star.

DiCaprio and Shayk were seen dancing together during Frank Ocean's troublesome Coachella set late on April 16, first sparking rumors that the two were a potential item.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Obviously, no official statement from either one about the rumored relationship but it would tie into the recent news that Leo has attempted to begin dating older women in light of the controversy that sprung up over his rumored relationship with 19-year-old actress Eden Polani.

Leo has most recently been linked to famous women like model Gigi Hadid (27) and TV personality Maya Jama (28).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Irina Shayk, meanwhile, is 37 years old, and would be the oldest woman who Leo's dated, that we know of.

Currently at the top of her game, Shayk's style fits Leo's profile: young, modelesque, socialite, very attractive in a conventional sense.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Again DiCaprio and Shayk haven't publicly commented on the relationship rumors but that's not atypical.

DiCaprio is famously silent on his own personal issues and his potential partners like Shayk (and Gigi Hadid and Eden Polani) usually keep to themselves as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The one notable distinction is that Maya Jama recently weighed in on the suggestions that she was romantically linked to DiCaprio, essentially shutting down the conversation herself in a rare statement from one of Leo's possible partners.

For now, we must simply hold our collective breath to see if Leo is truly holding to his word to seek out (relatively speaking) older women. If so, congrats to him!

Not like Irina Shayk looks terribly old, mind you, but the principle is worth celebrating.