Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Single & Ready to Mingle (With "Mature" Ladies)

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Apparently, Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't too here for the internet's memes about his dating life, which follows an unsettling pattern of dating women in the under-25 club. Now, the A-list actor is search for something "real" with someone "mature," according to sources.

Yep. Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly single and ready to mingle with more seasoned women moving forward with his romantic relationships. Watch out, ladies over 25 — Leo's on the prowl.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Following speculations that he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani (they weren't a thing, thank God), DiCaprio became a little upset with people assuming he's involved with every young girl he's pictured with, per reports.

Also, he wasn't too happy to heart about his know reputation for relationships with disturbingly-wide age gaps (no way he's just now founding out about his pattern?). So now, DiCaprio hopes to wipe his hands clean with his ill-famed dating image — as hastily as possible, at that.

I get the irritation (eh, kinda), but can you blame the people, Leo? DiCaprio has a history of flings involving women that are almost always 1) models and 2) under 25 — only to say adios just before the ladies hit the halfway-to-thirty mark. Meanwhile, the actor himself is 48 years old. Cringe.

Gisele Bundchen? The flame burned out when she was 23. Bar Refaeli? It ended at 25 for her. Blake Lively? The two called it quits when she was 23.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite sources saying DiCaprio's relationship with longtime girlfriend Camilla Morrone simply "ran its course" last year, it didn't help that the flame reportedly (and coincidentally) fizzled out when the model-slash-actress joined the 25 club.

It seemed Gigi Hadid broke the cycle when she allegedly started to date DiCaprio in 2022 (after Morrone, by the way). Ironically, the time with the model who passed the age cutoff didn't last long.

How could Leo be bothered? The jokes write themselves.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyHeavy Fleece Hoodie Black
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
LemaireMinimal Western Belt Dark Brown
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosStockholm 1996 T-Shirt Grey
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
  • New-Old Leopard Prints for Everyone
  • A Rain-Ready Suit from Vancouver's High-Tech Menswear Aficionado
  • An Adventure-Ready Buggy So Streamlined It Only Barely Has Doors
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now