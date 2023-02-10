Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored Girlfriend Makes Rare Public Appearance

It's hard not to feel for Eden Polani, the 19-year-old model who was allegedly dating Leonardo DiCaprio. Viral rumors of the pair's relationship exploded across Twitter on February 6, even after DiCaprio's camp denied that Polani and DiCaprio were dating.

Though the allegations were denied by a rep for DiCaprio, the actor has remained silent. Neither DiCaprio or Polani are terribly social media-savvy — in reality, they both seem quite disinterested in maintaining any kind of public presence.

So any time that either one of them surfaces, it's an unusual occurrence.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

DiCaprio has been laying low all week but Eden Polani was seen on February 8 as she arrived in New York from Los Angeles.

Polani was initially spotted with DiCaprio on January 31, when she attended a singer's record release party and was seated next to DiCaprio.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The two were only seen nearby each other, no intimacy or even acknowledgement of each other, but the rumor mill immediately put the pair together.

It doesn't help that DiCaprio has a history of dating shockingly young women — the 48-year-old last dated a 25-year-old model and has since been connected to 27-year-old Gigi Hadid — but the 19-year-old Polani would be a truly dramatic step backwards in age for DiCaprio.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dressed like a typical off-duty model, Israeli-born Polani was barely recognizable as the woman sat next to DiCaprio, her hair partially obscured by a CELINE ball cap.

Though DiCaprio's rep made it clear that Polani was merely "hanging in the same group" as DiCaprio at the party and the pair were otherwise separate, social media quickly picked up on the story.

48-year-old man dates 19 year old is quite a headline, after all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hopefully the drama only boosts Polani's fortunes and lands her more attention, rather than affecting her burgeoning career.

As for DiCaprio, well, he's Leonardo DiCaprio. He'll be fine.