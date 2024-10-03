Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

ANDERSSON BELL x Levi's Isn't Deconstructed: It's "Recustomized" (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
levis / Elizaveta Porodina
1 / 9

"Levi’s transcends the idea of a brand," DoHun Kim, ANDERSSON BELL creative director, tells Highsnobiety. "It is the originator of denim and has woven itself into the fabric of daily life."

A true enough starting point, if one inverted by the inventive whimsy of ANDERSSON BELL x Levi's.

The progressive Korean clothing label took to partnering with Levi's with "determination and perseverance," says Kim, inspired to "create something new for the modern woman."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This reflects the idea that Levi's has evolved beyond being a mere brand — it has its signifiers but those signifiers are launching pads, not limitations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"While Levi’s iconic 501 jeans were a central inspiration, the decision was made to explore a more innovative direction rather than focusing on past staples," Kim explains.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thus, his team devised adventurous items like a "spliced" denim jacket, slouchy '90s-inspired jeans, and detachable bustiers that match a prairie-ready minidress, all releasing October 4 on ANDERSSON BELL's web store and October 5 via Levi's website, app, and some flagship stores.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Garments flow organically into each other, the texture of washed cotton and ADSB wool melding into a fluid canvas that's intentionally not seamless. Kim's team prefers to expose the juxtaposition of seemingly disparate fabrics, artistic flair that's nevertheless resolutely wearable.

"The approach to this collaboration built on ADSB ANDERSSON BELL's expertise in deconstructing and reassembling denim," Kim says, pointing out that hybrid denim is already an ADSB signature. "Merging these creative methods with Levi’s storied heritage allowed for a reimagining of classic denim, captured under the concept of 'recustomization.'"

It ain't merely deconstruction!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Kim defines "recustomization" as "the fusion of two distinct items into one," with regards to each pieces' heritage. It's not enough to fuse two disparate garments into one or expose raw hems for the sake of it — ANDERSSON BELL's specialty is in hybridizing historic staples into a cohesive, if playful, whole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This this trait is visible both in ADSB's mainline fare and its Levi's partnership speaks equal volumes about both partners, equally hungry for newness despite their age gap.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

NikeZoom Vomero 5 Dusted Clay/Earth-Platinum Violet
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Green
$385.00
Available in:
SMLXL
The North FaceCragmont Reversible Beanie Smokey Brown/White Dune
$45.00
Available in:
S/ML/XL
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Awake NY x Levi's Is Deliciously Oversized & Overdyed
    • Style
  • Levi's x Nike Air Maxes? Denim-Loving Sneakerheads Dream of This
    • Sneakers
  • This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • Remember Patta & Nike’s Air Max Grail? Well, It's Back!
    • Sneakers
  • A Love Letter To '90s Fashion
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Timothée Chalamet's On-Screen Style Is Outdoing His IRL ‘Fits
    • Style
  • Nike’s Everyday Outdoor Sneaker Is as Gorgeous as Autumn Leaves
    • Sneakers
  • ANDERSSON BELL x Levi's Isn't Deconstructed: It's "Recustomized" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Abra & adidas Are on the Fringe
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok LTD Presents is All About Movement Now
    • Culture
  • ATTN, Millennials: Your Favorite Mall Brand Is Now Adult-Sized (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now