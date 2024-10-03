ANDERSSON BELL x Levi's Isn't Deconstructed: It's "Recustomized" (EXCLUSIVE)

"Levi’s transcends the idea of a brand," DoHun Kim, ANDERSSON BELL creative director, tells Highsnobiety. "It is the originator of denim and has woven itself into the fabric of daily life."

A true enough starting point, if one inverted by the inventive whimsy of ANDERSSON BELL x Levi's.

The progressive Korean clothing label took to partnering with Levi's with "determination and perseverance," says Kim, inspired to "create something new for the modern woman."

This reflects the idea that Levi's has evolved beyond being a mere brand — it has its signifiers but those signifiers are launching pads, not limitations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"While Levi’s iconic 501 jeans were a central inspiration, the decision was made to explore a more innovative direction rather than focusing on past staples," Kim explains.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thus, his team devised adventurous items like a "spliced" denim jacket, slouchy '90s-inspired jeans, and detachable bustiers that match a prairie-ready minidress, all releasing October 4 on ANDERSSON BELL's web store and October 5 via Levi's website, app, and some flagship stores.

Garments flow organically into each other, the texture of washed cotton and ADSB wool melding into a fluid canvas that's intentionally not seamless. Kim's team prefers to expose the juxtaposition of seemingly disparate fabrics, artistic flair that's nevertheless resolutely wearable.

"The approach to this collaboration built on ADSB ANDERSSON BELL's expertise in deconstructing and reassembling denim," Kim says, pointing out that hybrid denim is already an ADSB signature. "Merging these creative methods with Levi’s storied heritage allowed for a reimagining of classic denim, captured under the concept of 'recustomization.'"

It ain't merely deconstruction!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kim defines "recustomization" as "the fusion of two distinct items into one," with regards to each pieces' heritage. It's not enough to fuse two disparate garments into one or expose raw hems for the sake of it — ANDERSSON BELL's specialty is in hybridizing historic staples into a cohesive, if playful, whole.

This this trait is visible both in ADSB's mainline fare and its Levi's partnership speaks equal volumes about both partners, equally hungry for newness despite their age gap.