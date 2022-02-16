More Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama, Less Sexy Robots

Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama is the gift that keeps on giving. After a full collection decked out in the famed artist's "Sexy Robot" metallics, sneakers, and apparel for those seeking products that is a little less robotic has landed online.

It doesn't matter who his collaborative partners are; if you throw Hajime Sorayama into the mix (sneakers, apparel, or otherwise), it's highly likely that the resulting collection will be heavy on metallics, robotic references, and one or two of his unmistakable characters.

From BAPE to Mizuno, Dior, and The Weeknd, Hajime has re-fit the world and all areas of arts and culture in silver plating. Of course, we're never mad at it, but always keen to see ongoing collaborations take new directions, his work with Li-Ning has offered a welcomed balance.

While the most recent product delivery from the pairing (a full collection consisting of graphic tees, hoodies, and the Soulland-certified Li-Ning Shadow) held nothing back in the way of robotica, the next round of products to filter onto the web is a distinct contrast.

Beginning with footwear, the Shadow slides away to make way for the Furious Rider Ace 2 in two new colorways. The first isn't much to marvel out, having been decked out various grey hues against a black sole.

Its counterpart is, by all means, a statement piece – an otherwordly pattern made up of purple, blue, and orange, reaching across the full length of the silhouette.

Complimenting each pair of kicks are two full tracksuits featuring contrast piping, subtle pattern details, and co-branded logo embroidery in blue and black.

Both pairs of the Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama Furious Rider Ace 2, and the accompanying tracksuits are available online now at LN-CC.