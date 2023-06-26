Lil Uzi Vert Feasts on Pharrell's Louis Vuitton

June, as summer's launchpad, is naturally a busy month. Whether in Europe or the States, a plethora of cultural events ensure that talent stays booked and busy. As Paris Fashion Week rolled to a close, the 2023 BET Awards came to life.

Connecting the two events with perfect harmony, Lil Uzi Vert stepped out in a 'fit comprising several pieces from Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut.

It's been hard to talk about anything but Pharrell's Louis Vuitton SS24 runway show in the past week. Following the passing of Virgil Abloh, everyone was left wondering what LV menswear's future would look like, and when it was announced it would be Pharrell's vision painting that picture, hype and speculation reached a fever pitch.

Now that the dust has settled, the million-dollar LV bag is doing a tour, and we're all left with faith that Skateboard P will drive LV to new heights; all that is left is to see the collection come to life, starting with Lil Uzi Vert.

Pulling up to the 2023 edition of the BET Awards, Lil Uzi Vert pulled all attention into his orbit with a look comprising several pieces from the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection.

From top to bottom, he sported a pearl-heavy 'fit comprising a pearl-rimmed sunglasses and beanie combo, a pearl embellished high-neck track top, and an unmistakable bright green-hued monogram duffle bag.

Unmistakably of Pharrell's pen, the look demands attention, perfectly complimenting the bold statement styling Uzi is known for.

The event also saw Uzi debut new music, taking to the stage to open the show with a string of hits alongside unreleased tracks from the as-of-yet-unreleased Pink Tape album.