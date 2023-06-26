Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Lil Uzi Vert Feasts on Pharrell's Louis Vuitton

in StyleWords By Sam Cole

June, as summer's launchpad, is naturally a busy month. Whether in Europe or the States, a plethora of cultural events ensure that talent stays booked and busy. As Paris Fashion Week rolled to a close, the 2023 BET Awards came to life.

Connecting the two events with perfect harmony, Lil Uzi Vert stepped out in a 'fit comprising several pieces from Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut.

It's been hard to talk about anything but Pharrell's Louis Vuitton SS24 runway show in the past week. Following the passing of Virgil Abloh, everyone was left wondering what LV menswear's future would look like, and when it was announced it would be Pharrell's vision painting that picture, hype and speculation reached a fever pitch.

Now that the dust has settled, the million-dollar LV bag is doing a tour, and we're all left with faith that Skateboard P will drive LV to new heights; all that is left is to see the collection come to life, starting with Lil Uzi Vert.

Pulling up to the 2023 edition of the BET Awards, Lil Uzi Vert pulled all attention into his orbit with a look comprising several pieces from the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection.

From top to bottom, he sported a pearl-heavy 'fit comprising a pearl-rimmed sunglasses and beanie combo, a pearl embellished high-neck track top, and an unmistakable bright green-hued monogram duffle bag.

Unmistakably of Pharrell's pen, the look demands attention, perfectly complimenting the bold statement styling Uzi is known for.

The event also saw Uzi debut new music, taking to the stage to open the show with a string of hits alongside unreleased tracks from the as-of-yet-unreleased Pink Tape album.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    YEEZY SEASON 9's Unhinged Moments, From "WHITE LIVES MATTER" to YZY Boots

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacquemus Welcomes You to "Le Chouchou"

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lil Tjay's Night at the KidSuper Theater

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Somehow, Kanye Found Someone Worse to Be YEEZY CEO

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    COMME des GARÇONS Quietly Hops on the New Balance 610 Wave

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    So, MSCHF's Next Drop Is a Pyramid Scheme

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023