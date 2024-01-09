Sign up to never miss a drop
Can't Afford Pharrell's $1m Louis Vuitton Bag? Try His $150k Jacket

Words By Karen Fratti

Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton menswear collection only just released on January 4 and it's already clearly selling pretty well. What would anyone expect from Skateboard P? He was brought in to enrich LV's fortunes and seems to be doing just that.

Some of the more interesting sold-out bits include the other crown jewels of LV men's Spring/Summer 2024. The crowning achievement is his $1 million handbag, the appropriately named made-to-order "Millionaire" bag, but Pharrell's other statement pieces are evidently no less in-demand.

That is to say, two other bespoke items from Pharrell's debut LV menswear line, a pair of crocodile leather jackets that each cost over $100,000, are flying off the shelves, as much as croc jackets worth six figures can fly or sit on shelves.

After all, if you can’t cop a Speedy bag for a cool million, a $150k LV jacket is basically the next best thing.

The pièce de résistance is a LV men's baseball jacket made completely of croc leather with silk trim, Pharrell's signature LV Lovers logo on the front, and an Eiffel Tower patch on the arm. That one goes for $153,000 and is marked as "currently unavailable" online.

But perhaps these kingly clothes are simply not available online, right? Wrong. A made-to-order all-black cropped jacket, also offered in crocodile leather and retailing for a comparably budget-friendly $122,000 is available online but only in one size, because the other is — you guessed it — sold out.

Make no mistake — these are garms for the die-hard LV clientele only, the same folks who Pharrell invited to sit front-row at his crowd-pleasing pre-Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.

There’s obviously a market for Williams’ debut statement pieces given that they’re already nearly impossible to get your hands on. 

Maybe the most interesting thing about Pharrell's LV Millionaire Speedy bag and these very, very expensive jackets is that they actually aren’t statement pieces, in the most traditional sense of the word, apart from the if-you-know-you-know price tags and croc façade.

Pharrell's Millionaire Speedy bag is really just an elevated version of one of Louis Vuitton’s most iconic bags and the cropped leather jacket is very nice on a stylistic level.

These are collector's pieces more than daily drivers but they are, to Pharrell's credit, still quite wearable. Are there installment plans?

Another takeaway of note: Pharrell isn't leaving his luxury bag aspirations at the Millionaire.

Possibly offering a sneak peek at his forthcoming Louis Vuitton menswear Fall/Winter 2024 collection, debuting in January as part of Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell was seen toting a crocodile leather remix of a classic Louis Vuitton tote at the brand's SS24 pop-up.

The bag itself is a shape that debuted as part Pharrell's current collection but its ultra-indulgent make is unique and possibly a signal that more seven-figure bags are in the works for the next season on LV men's.

Clearly, Pharrell knows a good — or at least an incredibly opulent — thing when he sees it.

