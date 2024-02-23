No Notes, Nike's Japan-Designed Vomero Sneaker Is Stunning

If you've been looking for the best Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker yet, the search stops here. And when I say "here," I mean this Vomero made by Nike Design by Japan.

Nike Design by Japan is a relatively new collaboration between Nike and enigmatic Japanese design collective Japan Think Tank, blending Nike's innovative sneakers with Japan's creative craftsmanship.

After its shoe series kicked off with an Air Max 1 in 2023, Nike Design by Japan is back it with a Nike Zoom Vomero 5, which, admittedly, might be the best-looking Vomero yet.

Nike Design by Japan's Vomeros emerges with a pretty intriguing build. Instead of the traditional tech-y mesh upper, the latest boasts leather underlays and suede overlays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Some leather caps off the heel, while mesh takes over the Nike Zoom Vomero 5's tongue.

The Vomero's Swoosh is slightly enlarged and realized in buttery black leather, while the model's signature Zoom technology informs the sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Topping it all off, the Nike Design by Japan Vomero 5 shoe is dressed in these summer-worthy hues, mainly off-white with a hint of brown here and a splash of blue there. The colors makes sense, really, especially since Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 "Nike Design by Japan" is expected to release sometime during summer 2024 (or so they say).

Now, as a big Vomero fan, I've been pretty pleased with many rencet Nike Zoom Vomero sneaker colorways, like the "Photo Dust" and Doernbecher Freestyle iterations. However, Nike Design by Japan's pairs may take the cake for best all-around Vomero 5.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Japan-designed pairs come with these super excellent materials. Then, the design team tops the sneaker's construction with a mélange of pale hues and pops of color, sealing the deal with a beautiful paint job.

I'm not going to lie: the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Design by Japan" sneakers have me thinking, "Well, one more Vomero can't hurt." Plus, it's almost time to prep those summer rotations.