Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Lil Uzi Vert Simultaneously Wore Everything & Nothing

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Assessing Lil Uzi Vert's personal style is a perpetual challenge. The uncategorizable musician, who uses they/them pronouns, wears a lot of expensive stuff, sometimes well and sometimes not so much.

Take this outfit that Lil Uzi wore to a New York Fashion Week party on September 9.

Uzi was somehow wearing a lot and little at the same time, both layered in extremely heavy Rick Owens leather with sneakers to match and practically exposed, given that they wore no shirt and their Balenciaga boxers were almost fully revealed by the sagged pants.

In the grand scheme of Lil Uzi Vert outfits, this is probably one of the most successful ones. The proportions are exaggerated with clear intent and the monochrome layers aren't fighting each other for attention.

Despite the fact that it was a miserably humid 80 degrees or so at night, the heavyweight look is impressively at ease. It's not easy to make shirt-over-bare-chest work but the textures and silhouette that Uzi plays with here all work.

To return to the earlier point, though, discussing Lil Uzi's style is demanding because Lil Uzi almost never wears even remotely similar outfits.

It's also demanding because every appreciably goofy Lil Uzi look must be weighed against the unshakeable fact that Lil Uzi reportedly plead "no contest" to felony assault charges filed by ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd in 2022.

So, to assess Lil Uzi Vert's approach to getting dressed is to balance these frustrating, contrasting elements as if they're atop a scale. What outweighs what?

Being that Lil Uzi is still getting invited to big events by big brands and their style remains as fascinating, strange, disagreeable, and confrontational as the musician themselves, there's still some merit in working through it on a material level.

It's not a tacit co-signing of Lil Uzi as a person as much as it is an exploration of a difficult artist's incalculable public persona, for better or worse.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Addison Rae Is Dressing Like She Raided Dad's Closet
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is This Our First Look at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?
    • Style
  • erl leather jacket
    ERL Is Riding The Leather Jacket Wave Like No Other
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A photograph of Arc'teryx's flagship store in Osaka, Japan, with the Arc'teryx Beta Cafe food
    Fancy a GORE-TEX Coffee at the Arc'teryx Café?
    • Culture
  • Lil Uzi Vert seen wearing a leather jacket & short pants with Balenciaga underwear & Rick Owens sneakers during a September 2023 NYFW party
    Lil Uzi Vert Simultaneously Wore Everything & Nothing
    • Style
  • A model walks Sandy Liang's SS24 runway
    Sandy Liang SS24 Used to Call Me on My Shell Phone
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear clothes from Eckhaus Latta's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    Custom Vans & Casual Contrasts at Eckhaus Latta SS24
    • Style
  • A photo of Birkenstock's new Lutry clog in brown or black suede
    The New Birkenstock Clog Is Like a Birken-Croc
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023