Apparently, A$AP Rocky Lulls Baby Fenty to Sleep With This Lil Yachty Song

It's official: Yachty is for the children (well, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's kid, at least).

During an interview with Apple Music, in which he discussed his captivating album Let's Start Here, it was revealed that A$AP Rocky serenades the Fenty baby with Lil Yachty's hit "Poland."

"ASAP Rocky was telling us that he would sing 'Poland' to their little one, like nursery rhyme levels," host and DJ Zane Lowe stated.

"That's crazy. That's so tight. I don't know what to say that," Yachty chuckled in response. "That's interesting."

Regarding reactions, one Youtube commenter summed it up best: "lmao Rocky singing 'Poland' by Yachty to his newborn child is both wholesome and weird."

Indeed, it is weird and interesting that Rocky lulls their little star to sleep with Yachty's viral song. Though very meme-able, the single talks about "wock," another name for the drug-based drink comprised of soda and cough syrups containing codeine and promethazine (you may also know as lean, purple drank, or sizzurp).

On the other hand, it's a little cute that the Fenty baby finds solace in Yachty's intoxicating warble, which sounds like he's sing-rapping through a fan.

As most parents probably know, kids find joy and comfort in the most unexpected things (a parent recently took to Twitter to reveal her baby enjoys Jerry Springer).

Anything to keep the little ones free of tears and happy, right? In this case, Yachty keeps Rocky and Rih's baby calm and collected.

Perhaps, a song from Let's Start Here may become a lullaby for the secondborn — or even something from their parent's forthcoming projects.