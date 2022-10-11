Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Lil Yachty’s “Poland” Is the Internet’s Favorite Song Right Now

Written by Morgan Smith

This article was published on October 9 and updated on October 11

What's not to love about Fridays? It's the end of the work week, the start of the weekend, and the day for music artists to bless us with new tunes. On Friday, October 7, Lil Yachty released his first song in over a year, and well, it's already a hit.

Following a sound leak, Lil Yachty dropped his new song "Poland," produced by F1LTHY (he's behind quite a few songs on Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red , by the way).

Yachty's song is only 1 minute and 23 seconds, but it only took one line to get the internet buzzing: "I took the wock to Poland." Better yet, "I took the WoOoOOoOoock to Poland."

The now-famous line sounds exactly how it looks in the latter statement, with the lyric delivery sounding like Yachty rapped through a fan or during a massage session.

But what does taking "the wock to Poland" even mean? While Yachty didn't reveal the meaning behind the lyrics, many speculate the "wock" refers to — cover the kiddos' ears — lean, an unfortunate drink combination of cough syrup, soda, and sometimes hard candy.

This certainly isn't be the first time a rapper shouted out the drink. Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" is entirely dedicated to the drink, whose nickname "wock" derives from Wockhardt, the Indian pharmaceutical company producing the drink's cough syrup.

In short, don't do drugs, kids.

However, why the rapper takes the wock specifically to Poland is still unknown. The world may never know.

The song initially released on SoundCloud (where it hosts over 4.2 million plays), however it is now available across music streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

A music video may also be near. Instagram account Hidden NY, which many believe is run by Yachty, shared behind-the-scenes looks at potential "Poland" visuals, shot by Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade.

Unfortunately, the "Poland" music video took place in NYC rather than the actual Central European country (talk about a missed opportunity).

From "One Night" to "Poland," Yachty once again proves he's just as good at nailing viral songs as he is at mastering underrated 'fits.

Morgan Smith
Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
