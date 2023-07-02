Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Guess What Lil Yachty Took to Poland (6 Times in a Row)?

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Lil Yachty took WoOoOOoOoock to Poland, alright.

The musician recently performed his viral hit "Poland" during a concert in — you guessed it — Poland. I mean, what better place to sing the song?

Yachty didn't just perform his highly-memed song once for the sea of fans — he gave them six encores. Yes, Yachty performed the "Poland" six times back to back — well, six rounds based on the video, at least.


One comment hilariously said, "Legend has it: he is still performing this song, and he's at number 878."

With each play, the enormous audience grew more hyped, sang louder, and issued their best takes on Yachty's signature warble sound. Yachty's moment remind us when Jay-Z and Ye (formerly Kanye West) performed “Ni**as in Paris" in Paris eleven times, breaking a record, apparently. Ah, the good ole days.

Can't lie, Yachty's Poland performance (6X) was pretty cool to watch. Then again, Yachty's concert videos are usually pretty tight. Remember the viral walk-out to "Coffin?" Unbeatable.


"Poland" dropped in October 2022, presenting us with the memorable line "I took the wock to Poland. Excuse us, WoOoOOoOoock.

All it took was Yachty sounding like he rapped through a fan to send the internet wild, resulting in a heap of reactions and co-signs from industry friends like A$AP Rocky (who can vouch that the "Poland" is lullaby-worthy).


Now, everything has come full circle as the musician performed the track in the European country it derives its name from. Consider the wock: delivered (hopefully, not literally).

