Lisa's Streetstyle Is as Normcore as She Is Not

Lisa of BLACKPINK and soon-to-be solo stardom is as much a style icon as she is a pop establishment. I mean, she's a K-Pop idol, comes with the territory.

But Lisa's off-duty streetstyle, so rarely captured by paparazzi, are so fascinating in and of themselves because they're so consistently distinct from what you expect her to wear.

And, yet, Lisa makes it all feel satisfyingly cohesive. Her personal wardrobe is a testament to her perceptible authenticity, to how comfortable she is in nearly everything she wears.

That's why she's Lisa.

On April 16, Lisa was seen in Beverly Hills wearing an outfit so remarkably ordinary that what makes it extraordinary is Lisa herself.

Because if anyone else were wearing this look, it'd be easy to write off as mere clothes. But in the hands of Lisa, this black cap, Coachella hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers have purpose.

To contextualize the overall impact, you must understand the ABCs of Lisa's sense of style.

The singer's casual looks are defiantly direct, hardly ever gussied up with fancy doodads or accoutrement.

Going off her previous looks, Lisa's favorite color appears to be a greyish black as neutral as anything ever could be, and her preferred silhouette is rooted in comfortable ease. Baggy jeans, oversized tops, no-nonsense sneakers: it's all part of crafting an effortless look that purposely obscures the form.

You could tease out potential meaning here, like perhaps Lisa — one of the planet's most photographable people — cocoons in her slouchy clothes to avoid the snap of flashbulbs. Maybe she leans towards loose looks not only because they're comfortable but also because they allow her to partially disappear (as much as Lisa could ever actually blend in).

It's all in line with Lisa's BLACKPINK peers, as Jennie and Rosé have both been seen wearing similarly subdued outfits over the past few years. But only Lisa goes full XXXL on 'em, loosening up her bombers, hoodies, and coats to all but swallow her lithe frame.

There's something innately appealing about seeing these universally adored celebrities at their most authentic. Their guard is down and their poised public persona is eased down, making for candid photographs that're almost objectively more absorbing than their refined red carpet appearances.

How much more difficult it is to appear polished when you're just minding your own biz. And how much more revealing.

Shame it's so uncommon for Lisa to appear in public in her casual best. It's a small thrill to get these glimpses into her wardrobe, these tiny tuggable threads trailing from her taste.

So savor the intentionally oversized hoodie and just-so wide jeans — Lisa's streetstyle is so sparse that each individual outfit ought to be treasured.