Even Off-Duty, BTS' Jungkook Looks Wildly Cool

The measure of a celebrity's style is how they dress on their off days. Not that anyone is expected to be always-on but if someone consistently gets 'fits off, well, you know you've got a stylish individual on your hands.

By that metric, BTS member Jungkook is very clearly stylistically capable. The singer was seen in Los Angeles late on September 6 outside of Nobu Matsuhisa's fancy sushi spot, demonstrating exactly how an off-duty pop juggernaut ought to dress.

Jungkook was seen wearing an effortlessly slouchy black T-shirt and pants to match over a pair of Maison Mihara Yasuhiro's Wayne sneakers, a perfect IYKYK kinda look for someone aiming for cool 'n comfy.

If you look at Jungkook's outfit and say, "He's just wearing all-black," you're missing the point. Making black looks interesting is a matter of silhouette and proportion. It's easy to just wear black clothes; it's far more challenging to shape them into something with visual interest.

This is what Jungkook did here by pairing dropped-shoulder, hip-length T-shirt with relaxed pants that juuuust sit atop his sneakers. It's all very intentional.

Heck, maybe even he's purposely smoking a cigarette, just 'cuz it makes him look even cooler (note: smoking is not healthy, kids).

You could ostensibly try to imitate Jungkook's look with any ol' big T-shirt and baggy pants but you'll lack the specificity — note how the sleeves end right at his elbow and the pants don't pool on the shoes but merely kiss the tongue.

These are the small elements of taste indicative of an overarching appreciation for style.

Yes, Jungkook is a big enough star to garner a large management team that likely includes a stylist or two but, at the end of the day, dude's gotta get dressed and he can pull it all off with gusto.

This is part of the fascinating phenomenon that is off-duty K-Pop stars — as folks whose lives are typically managed quite thoroughly, what do they wear when grabbing dinner or at the airport?

Jungkook, whose fans are among the most rabid in BTS' Army, also garnered much attention for his saucy Calvin Klein ads, where his lack of clothes was arguably more interesting than the clothes themselves. Still, can't deny that this man was made to wear clothes.

Jungkook is currently prepping for his co-headlining performance at New York's 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 2023.

That's the main event but there's also a subtle silver lining: the potential for more excellent off-duty outfits.