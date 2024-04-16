Sasha Obama's Lesson in Easy Airport Steeze

Sasha Obama’s recent airport look is a master class in lowkey, sophisticated style, further proof that the Obama sisters are all but the poster girls for Gen Z style. Even in sweatpants.

If anyone knows about travel, it’s probably an Obama, even if she’s the former president’s youngest daughter. Sasha epitomized aspirational ease, wearing a crop top and some baggy grey sweat pants, with a denim jacket and tall black clogs.

On her arm, the 22-year-old carried the same roomy Telfar bag that she was seen with last year on her way to class.

We stan a frugal queen, especially one with the stylish know-how to zhuzh up a casual look with some effortless statement jewelry — note Sasha's chunky silver necklace, an easy way to level-up a no-brainer look.

On social media, Sasha’s lowkey streetstyle has been garnering attention, mostly for how appreciably grounded it is.

But she knows how to add a little flair when it works, like the aforementioned flash of silver in this airport look, brightening up what would otherwise be a classically loungey travel look.

Stylewise, Sasha is very much the people’s princess.

Because this is only just her latest look that’s gotten people talking. Folks are fascinated with the baby Obama sister’s effortless wardrobe (maybe just because of how famous her folks are, to be fair).

For one, Sasha was previously spotted smoking cigarettes in sweats and a bikini top for a Labor Day party in 2023 and later in the fall, lounging and reading in a Los Angeles park.

In terms of the actual clothes they wear, though, there's something more interesting to explore with the two Obama sisters.

Sasha's sister, Malia, has a more fashion-forward approach to getting dressed, by comparison, rocking designer goods and comparatively adventurous airport outfits. But that's the thing.

Both Malia and Sasha Obama's style is so fascinating because, combined, they perfectly represent a cross section of Gen-Z style.

Whereas Malia's looks typically epitomize a fashion-conscious approach to getting dressed (typical of a famous, well-to-do young person), Sasha has mastered a sense of ease demonstrative of real-world style steeped in '90s cues which is pretty remarkable for someone born in 2002.

Neither is superior; they're simply two sides of the same stylish coin and widely representative of how today's young people want to dress in real life. It just so happens that these examples are coming from the former First Daughters. Go figure.