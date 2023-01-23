Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For FW23, LOEWE Goes Pants-Free

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
loewe-fw23- (31)
LOEWE / Molly Lowe
1 / 26
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As demonstrated by the grass that grows on its coats and Minecraft-ready hoodies, LOEWE is all about a good time. The Spanish house is all about capital-F F-U-N, after all. What other luxury label is doing Studio Ghibli collabs, anyways?

Witness the shapes at the core of LOEWE's Fall/Winter 2023 collection: bell-sleeved faux fur jackets, densely knit cardigans, overcoats sealed into a vareuse pullover (very Margiela Hermès), padded wool felt jackets that're so stiff that they wrap the body in rigid shapes.

The clothes are recognizable enough, to be sure — blazers, T-shirts, double-breasted overcoats — but they're finished so unusually that nothing looks quite how you'd expect. That's the LOEWE difference.

LOEWE / Molly Lowe
1 / 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This season, that attitude was inspired by a conversation creative director JW Anderson had with multimedia artist Julien Nguyen.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Textures at the LOEWE FW23 were so rich that they practically pop out of the photographs, the neppy wool and glistening satin almost too vivid for still images.

These layering pieces make so much noise that Anderson seems to have opted to remove pants from the equation. Hardly any models had much of anything on their lower torsos. There were some tiny shorts here and mélange long johns there but only a scant few models wearing baggy trousers.

LOEWE / Molly Lowe
1 / 16

Thus, the ensuing attitude was one of utter ease. Getting dressed in LOEWE FW23 just means pulling on a thick jacket, slipping into some fuzzy shoes, grabbing your exquisite leather handbag and hitting the road.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Timothée Chalamet was there, clad in a shearling and joggers to epitomize LOEWE's newfound focus on a laid back lifestyle. Does it get much comfier?

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenNaldo Cardigan Red
$820.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPFloral Trousers Green
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Vans x Timberland6-Inch Boot Black
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • An Iconic Nike Air Max Sneaker Goes Swoosh-Free
  • Proenza Schouler at LOEWE Is Not a Question of Talent, It’s One of Time
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now