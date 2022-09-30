Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
LOEWE Made IRL 'Minecraft' Clothes

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Certainly, no one can accuse JW Anderson of taking LOEWE in a boring direction. The creative director's Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection, presented during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, included several pretty insane garments, like these pixelized clothes that look all the world like IRL Minecraft.

There was plenty of comparably sober womenswear in the show, like polo shirts morphed into short one-piece dresses, floral tanktops, and ruched gowns. But, even then, it was all amped up to 11 by insane footwear that looked like either floor scrubbers or tropical palm leaves.

And then there's the pixelized clothing. A hoodie, dress, and pair of pants emerged in the middle of the show to epitomize what LOEWE's show notes described as "a pixelated glitch."

Heck, it's not like they even look like a glitch — they look more like the unloaded texture of Sims clothing or, again, what Minecraft characters wear.

It's a great effect, deftly handled by clever 3D seams. Presumably, the clothing loses its magic when viewed from the side but, in photos, they look all the world like 2D garments.

All they need to finish the look is those "deal with it" sunglasses.

This wasn't even the only wild moment within this LOEWE collection. At one point, a model strolled down the catwalk wearing a padded sweater and cropped shearling leather jacket. The result? She was giving hot dog.

Welcome to the wild world of JW Anderson, where luxury clothing is a sandbox for boundary-smashing creativity. Like it or not, Anderson is objectively sending some, uh, different stuff down the runway.

Earlier this very month, for instance, Anderson's eponymous label presented a collection riddled with keyboard pieces — a natural follow-up to SpongeBob-core — and last season grew real grass atop his menswear.

Not to suggest that Anderson is incapable of making simple stuff, of course. Days ago, his latest UNIQLO collection was revealed in all its normcore glory.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
