Loewe’s Pant-Boot Hybrid Weirdly Works

It’s a common complaint: The pockets on women’s jeans can’t fit more than lipstick and lighter. Luckily, Loewe is making up for the shortcomings of our denim bottoms with the Toy Boot, first introduced the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

They’re boots! They’re pants! They’re….bants? Poots? The Toy Boot is made of lambskin leather and has all the trimmings of a well-loved pair of pants. Yes, there are even belt loops, a zipper fly, and two pockets for all of your wares. If you’re not a fan of this particular silhouette, Loewe offers several versions of the Toy Boot, all of which boast oversized shafts. Recently, Loewe debuted an exquisite faux fur take on the style. The brand also offers ankle-high Toy booties and over-the-knee Toy stilettos. All Loewe needs to do is turn it into a Croc.

1 / 3 Loewe

Loewe is far from the first to tackle oversized boots, though it does them very well. Y/Project’s endlessly customizable Snap boots are my favorite, giving a deconstructed, punk edge to a tried and true slouchy silhouette. Issey Miyake, Alexander McQueen, and Givenchy have also released their own extra wide-calfed footwear reminiscent of biker boots.

Forget “boots with the fur” — this fall, I suggest Flo Rida and T-Pain swap the famous line from “Low” with “boots that look like pants.” We can workshop it.