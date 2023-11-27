Offstage Lorde Dresses Nothing Like Onstage Lorde

When you think of Lorde, the first thing to come to mind is not necessarily her fashion sense. The singer doesn’t have a bad style, by any means, though (remember when she nailed the 2021 Met Gala theme?), it's just that she typically keeps it low-key on the daily.
In other words, no one thinks of the the very private star as galivanting around in designer getups on her days offstage. Spoiler alert: she still doesn't but, in fairness, Lorde’s most recent streetstyle look is way better for surviving the cold winter streets than anything you can find on a catwalk.
In late November, Lorde wore a baseball hat over her braided blonde hair and headphones on a rainy afternoon, with an oversized green rain jacket, wide-legged black pants, and walking. Balancing an umbrella post-Thanksgiving weekend, Lorde looked like any other 20-something braving the dreary New York City weather.
Even if you weren’t really paying attention, you still might have simply admired the way she threw these regular pieces together for a walk, forgetting that you were standing next to a Grammy winner.
Lorde clearly saves the melodrama for her music, as this no-nonsense outfit shows.
Still, there was just enough flair to demonstrate her good taste, like the way she cuffed the sleeves of her oversized jacket, its green a nice accent for an otherwise neutral look. Had her layering piece been black instead, Lorde might've looked like she was wearing a trash bag, though she likely still would have looked just as “I don’t even know I look cool” cool in that.
For performances and, really, any major public appearance, Lorde usually squeezes into a sheer body con dress, a flowy cut-out gown baring her abs, or even a pantsless look — anything for the drama.
But on the weekends, Lorde apparently goes full Nolita Dirtbag in downtown NYC. Go figure.