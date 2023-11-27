Sign up to never miss a drop
Offstage Lorde Dresses Nothing Like Onstage Lorde

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

When you think of Lorde, the first thing to come to mind is not necessarily her fashion sense. The singer doesn’t have a bad style, by any means, though (remember when she nailed the 2021 Met Gala theme?), it's just that she typically keeps it low-key on the daily.

In other words, no one thinks of the the very private star as galivanting around in designer getups on her days offstage. Spoiler alert: she still doesn't but, in fairness, Lorde’s most recent streetstyle look is way better for surviving the cold winter streets than anything you can find on a catwalk. 

In late November, Lorde wore a baseball hat over her braided blonde hair and headphones on a rainy afternoon, with an oversized green rain jacket, wide-legged black pants, and walking. Balancing an umbrella post-Thanksgiving weekend, Lorde looked like any other 20-something braving the dreary New York City weather.

Even if you weren’t really paying attention, you still might have simply admired the way she threw these regular pieces together for a walk, forgetting that you were standing next to a Grammy winner.

Lorde clearly saves the melodrama for her music, as this no-nonsense outfit shows.

Still, there was just enough flair to demonstrate her good taste, like the way she cuffed the sleeves of her oversized jacket, its green a nice accent for an otherwise neutral look. Had her layering piece been black instead, Lorde might've looked like she was wearing a trash bag, though she likely still would have looked just as “I don’t even know I look cool” cool in that. 

For performances and, really, any major public appearance, Lorde usually squeezes into a sheer body con dress, a flowy cut-out gown baring her abs, or even a pantsless look — anything for the drama.

But on the weekends, Lorde apparently goes full Nolita Dirtbag in downtown NYC. Go figure.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
  Singer Lorde seen standing in the rain with an umbrella, green jacket & navy pants
