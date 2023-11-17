Sign up to never miss a drop
Dakota Johnson’s Fall Style Ain’t Simple, It’s Classic

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Where can I apply to be best friends with Dakota Johnson? The 50 Shades of Grey actress just seems like a decent human being, for one, but also I feel like she would never show me up style-wise — I mean that as a compliment.

Johnson’s consistently spotted wearing clothes that’re incredibly simple but also super timeless and classy. While out getting coffee in Manhattan with her good friend and Cruel Summer star Blake Lee in November, for instance, Johnson was the epitome of dress smarter and not harder.

The Madam Web actress wore a wide black pant, cream-colored sweater, and long black wool coat. Easy enough, but with her cat-eye sunglasses and green suede adidas Samba shoes, Johnson's look was the definition of “stylishly impromptu coffee hang to admire the fall foliage in the West Village.” If that seems oddly specific, well, that’s exactly what Johnson and Lee were doing. 

Lee was matchy-matchy in the best way, really playing off of Johnson’s effortless outfit. He wore black pants, button-down white shirt, and a long brown coat in the same style as Johnson’s. Lee added high top Converse and a navy blue beanie in contrast to Johnson’s sunnies and adidas.

The way the length of the coat complements her slouchy pant and the relaxed hem of her sweater is what makes Johnson’s outfit look both trendy and classic at the same time.

Also, you can literally never go wrong with a crisp white shirt or sweater and a great pair of sneakers, even if they are mildly smudged up adidas and Converse. Actually, that’s sort of the reason one buys these kinds of sneakers in the first place. We all need everyday shoes, right? 

Not only do their outfits look fall-time cozy, it also looks like they literally just called each other to meet for a walk and ran downstairs with their fave coat. You know how they say dogs sort of resemble their owners? It happens to friends, too, but in this case, the more wool coats and drape-y black pants the better.

Earlier this week, Dakota Johnson spoke at a mental health fundraiser in a slim leather pant and oversized beige blazer, complete with a crisp white collar underneath. Some might call it quiet luxury, but this is literally what the Gap has been telling us to wear for decades and to be honest, that’s OK. At least if you’re wearing it as well as Johnson’s wearing it. 

This is the woman that Gucci tapped to lead the campaign for the Jackie 1961 bag — renamed in honor of Jackie Onassis — after all. Much like the famously well-heeled Jackie O, Johnson clearly understands that  clean lines and good fabrics go a very, very long way.

While Johnson was stylishly sipping coffee with her friend in New York, her longtime beau Chris Martin was parading around Perth, Australia, crashing a wedding and taking selfies with fans. Barefoot. Again.

It’s a great punchline to the fact that both Johnson and Martin’s ex Gywneth Paltrow can always look so put together while he wanders the world without shoes. If Johnson would only let me be another one of her basic, long-coated best friends, I'd give her a real talking-to. 

Image on Highsnobiety
