Where There's Sasha Obama, There's a Great Sasha Obama 'Fit

Sasha Obama is back advancing her status as a perpetual "it" girl, a title appropriately bestowed upon her by the internet (and understandably so).

In case you've missed it, Sasha Obama has pretty great street style. Her looks are typically relaxed and a little boho-chic even, often complete with trendy items like Telfar bags and Nike Dunks.

It's ordinary pieces that you'll catch most 20-somethings sporting these days. But Sasha and her sister Malia Obama know to, well, put it on, as the kids might say. In other words, they make this dressing stuff look easy.

It may also be the name behind the looks: Obama. Even their parents, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, carry serious swagger.

The Obama daughters are all too cool and well-dressed, to simply put it. And I, for one, love almost every new look that drops, Sasha's latest included.

Sasha was recently out and about in NYC, making her rounds in Brooklyn (for its museum) and the city. A few X Users clocked her whereabouts, with some claiming to have chatted with the famous daughter.

Partying with Sasha Obama? What a way to start 2024.

Back in the city, Sasha grabbed cocktails with a group of friends in West Village, blessing us with a great view of her stylish ensemble.

The star of the 'fit was Sasha's coat, which happens to be a Collina Strada x Vitelli collaboration. The checkered outerwear piece came with a matching bandeau and teeny-tiny shorts, each crafted with upcycled wool and acrylic blends.

Sasha paired the plaid coat with a white baby tee and baggy blue jeans (Gen Z staples). A black bag rested on her shoulder, while green-greyish snakeskin heels with pointy toes peeked under her roomy denim trousers.

It's nothing crazy — just another simple fashionable look you'd probably catch in the streets during a night out. But let's be real: the Obama daughter just exudes this aura of coolness, which takes it up a notch.

I mean, we're talking about the same Sasha Obama who turned a smoke break into a quiet style moment, courtesy of her chrome nails and a hand full of rings. Malia has the same effect.