Loro Piana: New Year, More Transparency

It's no secret that Loro Piana is pretty open about its creation process, which is internally controlled at every step from the raw materials to the finished product with an emphasis on environmental consciousness and local communities.

Now, the Italian cashmere manufacturer is making its processes even more transparent, having announced a new digital certification service with Aura Blockchain Consortium — a program comprised of luxury houses investing in technologies to provide customers with guaranteed authenticity and overall enhanced luxury experiences (Prada, who formed the group with LVMH and Cartier, launched Eternal Gold collection featuring the blockchain's tech).

There will be twenty Loro Piana garments made of The Gift of Kings® wool, all of which will be sold at its new Palo Alto boutique. On the labels of the garments, a scannable QR will allow customers to verify the authenticity and traceability of the garment from the farm to the store. Customers can register ownership of the Loro Piana garments, allowing the pieces to be passed down through generations as part of a legacy-tracing approach.

Additionally, there's an exclusive digital artwork by London-based artist Charlotte Taylor associated with the twenty Loro Piana pieces, translating the journey of The Gift of Kings®'s fine wool into 3D sculptures.

Loro Piana's new authenticity and traceability certification will be extended to new products made of The Gift of Kings® materials and available in all Loro Piana stores worldwide, starting mid-March and from the Spring Summer 2023 Collection onwards.