Nike’s All-New Super Skinny Air Max Sneaker Carries the Dad Shoe Torch

When it comes to lifted sneakers, Nike carries the torch — in the most literal sense.

Nike's Air Max Torch 4 shoe maintains the seriously sleek style of a classic Nike running shoe, supported by the Swoosh's caged Air Max unit borrowed straight from the 1990s.

In addition to the sneaker’s airy mesh upper, the Nike Air Max Torch 4 rocks reflective paneling that only amplifies the icy energy of the sneaker's extremely wearable "Anthracite/Black/Metallic Silver" colorway. Brr!

The OG Air Max Torch sneaker hit the scene in 2010 and drew heavy inspiration from Nike's classic running silhouettes. It had that retro arching at the mid-foot complemented by a sleek upper that lends some modern flair to the already throwback-inspired sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, 15 years later, the Nike Air Max Torch 4 is bringing that slim, sexy energy back to the Air Max universe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Within the Nike Air Max canon, the Nike Air Max Torch 4 is slimmer than most, but that skinny Air Max sneaker seems to be a growing sub-genre at Nike HQ.

There was that low-key weird Air Max Nuaxis and the 3D-printed Air Max 1000 sneaker that brought some fabulously flat energy to the Air Max's puffed-up lineage. Now, this is no shade to Nike's less-than-stellar fiscal report for 2025, but it seems, by and large, Nike is trimming the fat across the board.

Now available on the Nike website for $85, the Nike Air Max Torch 4 is hot and ready.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.