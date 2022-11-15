Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Louis De Guzman Hops on the ROADSTA With BAPE

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Louis De Guzman x BAPE

Model: ROADSTA

Release Date: November 19

Price: ￥30,800 (approx. $221)

Buy: Louis De Guzman and BAPE's websites

Editor’s Notes: BAPE is bringing out ROADSTAs for the holidays again, having tapped visual artist Louis De Guzman to issue a spin special on its famed shoe model.

Guzman essentially brings his artwork the 2000s classic — which received a metallic "rebirth" in December 2021 — with his signature shard-like shapes taking over the insole and the upper's STA motif.

Muted colorblocking comprises the leather and suede upper as hints of blue supply a pop of color, which again speaks to the artist's vibrant style.

Guzman has never been on to shy away from color, as seen in his previous New Balance collab and art pieces.

The creative's work — trippy, geometric takes on pop culture characters like The Simpsons and Astro Boy — often boast his signature palette, a combination of pinks, blues, and purple hues.

In addition to the ROADSTA, Guzman's BAPE offering also includes items like tees, pullovers, hats, and, erm, a towel, riffed with the artist's abstract designs and BAPE characters like the APE HEAD.

There's also a collaborative BABY MILO® Figure up for the taking, which sees the BAPE's famed figure reimagined through the artist's distinctive lens. Figurines are certainly nothing new for the artist, whose paths with BE@RBRICK in the past.

Louis De Guzman and BAPE's collab hits the road soon, landing on the brands' websites and in-store at BAPEXCLUSIVE™ Aoyama, DOVER STREET MARKET Ginza, and COMME des GARCONS Osaka.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
