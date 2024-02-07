Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

BAPE Has BAPE-ified Another adidas Classic

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Think of something synonymous with BAPE and you’ll likely picture the Japanese streetwear label’s archetypal Cloud Camo print.

So the fact that it’s taken until 2024 for BAPE to dress an adidas Originals sneaker in its epochal camouflage graphic — despite the pair's debut collaboration dating as far back as 2003 (!!!) — is quite remarkable really.

Still, here we are: meet the BAPE x adidas Originals Stan Smith, a new camo-covered collaborative sneaker releasing on February 10 that's been designed to celebrate the NIGO-founded Ura-Hara brand’s thirtieth anniversary.

Comprising all the features we’ve come to expect of a traditional adidas Originals Stan Smith — a synthetic leather upper, a chunky white midsole, and gold foil branding — BAPE’s latest take on the heritage silhouette arrives with some celebratory twists, like a special edition golden deubré and a co-branded tongue.

1 / 4
END.

BAPE’s latest adidas collaboration comes a few months after their most recent link up late last year, which happened to focus on the same Stan Smith silhouette.

On that particular occasion, instead of dousing the entire sneaker in camo, BAPE released two much more subtle iterations of the famed tennis silhouette, with pops of the graphic reserved for the heel tabs.

BAPE’s newest adidas Stan Smith, though, is perhaps its most outlandish to date. Which is something we've come to expect of the brand. I suppose the only perplexing facet about this whole thing is that a camo-covered Stan Smith hasn’t happened sooner.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Long-Sleeve Pulled Neck P
Martine Rose
$295
Image on Highsnobiety
Sil Waist Bag
and wander
$175
We Recommend
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • halloween
    The 23 Spookiest Halloween Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Classic Sneakers Should Be in Every Wardrobe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • HS05 campaign main
    Martine Rose, ASICS, & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • shopping in london
    Where to Shop in London, According to Highsnobiety Staff
    • Style
  • adidas track jacket
    adidas Has Got All Of Your Spring Staples Covered
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Sephora Kids
    Stop Shaming Sephora Kids
    • Beauty
  • Crocs Echo Storm 2024.
    Crocs' Chunky New Slip-On Is Part Sneaker Part Clog
    • Sneakers
  • Miley Cyrus wears a gold dress & tall hair at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Y2K's Days Are Numbered: the '70s Are Back
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024