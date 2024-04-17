BAPE & adidas' Jumbo Skate Sneaker Is a Big Throwback

BAPE and adidas continue to celebrate 30 years of friendship together. After BAPE-fying some of adidas' most iconic silhouettes for their friendship anniversary, the two are launching a new sneaker collab.

Well, sort of new. See, the chunky BAPE x adidas shoe goes by "N" (just N), which makes sense, as it's reminiscent of adidas' old-school Norton, or NRTN skate shoes, from the 90s.

Interestingly, the adidas N sneakers have made their appearance in the market before, albeit under a different moniker. Some retailers currently offer a similar, chunky adidas sneaker, known as the "LWST" sneaker.

For those wondering, LWST stands for "Lawsuit," which would've made for a pretty ironic name for a BAPE x adidas sneaker (fans thought BAPE wasn't quite over its recent legal troubles with a certain sportswear brand).

Fans may catch the BAPE x adidas sneakers loaded on some stockists' launch calendars as the BAPE x adidas LWST collab. It's basically the same thing, but BAPE and adidas sneaker are calling it the "N" sneaker, per their press release.

Irrespective of the name, the adidas N sneaker collaboratio is a haven for BAPE enthusiasts: it's intricately designed with a plethora of classic brand elements, essentially a BAPE-ness overload.

Ape heads and BAPE STA branding land in subtle ways but still present enough for fans to flex the label name. BAPE's famous camo pattern informs the sneaker's lining, giving the foot a true BAPE treatment.

Finally, the BAPE x adidas sneaker rounds off with these jumbo Three-Stripes — move over skate-ready Samba — with the thick, nostalgic shoelaces to match.

Mark your calendars for April 20, when BAPE's adidas N sneaker will hit the shelves in three distinct colorways. Notably, the all-black version will be a BAPE exclusive, while the other two colorways will be available at both adidas and BAPE.