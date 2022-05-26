Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Spring 2023 Collection Is Music to Our Ears

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Louis Vuitton
1 / 12

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection is a real humdinger, which is no major surprise seeing as it was conceived by Virgil Abloh prior to his passing.

That the collection came together so cohesively, with all the telling cues of Abloh's direction, is another reminder of the late designer's inimitable ability to put the right people in the right places at the companies he worked at, people with the competency to convey Abloh's forward-thinking visions without hands-on input for the man himself.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Typical for an Abloh collection, Pre-Spring 2023 has layers. Divided into two parts — “The Concert Goer” and “The Music Student” — this season explores the wardrobe during the experimental phase of a young musician’s life, before transitioning into an adult world.

Louis Vuitton
1 / 9

Shot inside Centre National de la Danse — a brutalist French Ministry of Culture-sponsored institution in northeastern Paris that studies all styles of dance — LV's new collection guides us on a journey from childhood with oversized silhouettes, distressed denim, and imbued leather, to adulthood with fitted garments and workwear-inspired suiting.

Recurring themes include tie-dye, ​​faded butterflies, and an updated “Birdstooth” iteration of Abloh's “Hybridtooth” pattern, which itself swaps the conventional shape of the houndstooth for stylized designs — previous Hybridtooth variants have imagined all-over leaping men and African continents.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Down below, the house’s Skate Trainer has evolved with off-white and red variations, equipped with a supersized tongue and chunky laces.

Louis Vuitton
1 / 11

The Pre-Spring 2023 collection's reveal comes in the same week that LV both continued to drip-feed its Pre-Fall 2022 collection — which includes everything from the sought-after piece-dyed mohair cardigan to a rainbow-covered Keepall inspired AirPods case — and launched the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 exhibition in New York.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Balance T-Shirt Black Pigment
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Balance Muscle Tee Pink
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Patchwork Bandana Multi
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now