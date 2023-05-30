Excellence Lives in Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer Pre-Collection 2024

Regardless of who sits at the helm, Louis Vuitton's menswear offering possesses all the qualities required to lure us back into the fold. Between the excitement of the late Virgil Abloh's era-defining tenure to the edge-of-your-seat wait for Pharrell's first outing, LV menswear has settled comfortably into excellence.

With the latest in a series of new beginnings for Louis Vuitton's menswear sat just beyond the horizon, the tone's set with the monogram-heavy Spring/Summer Pre-Collection 2024.

On the eve of a new dawn for the Maison, this collection and each of the intricacies highlighted within mark a transition designed by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme.

Setting the scene, the collection comes to life against the backdrop of a bonfire, transitioning from the rich-hued warmth of sunset to the blue-tinted light of a starring night, speaking to the period in which LV menswear is currently operating.

These reference points are reflected through the palette adapted across the apparel and accessory lines. While the ultra-wearability of black, navy, and white maintains a consistent presence as the collection's foundations, bursts of orange, red, and green burst throughout, resulting in statement wears.

Beneath the color choices and dye applications utilized from top-to-bottom is Louis Vuitton's ever-iconic monogram, proving a touch of familiarity that connects this inspired line-up to the efforts that have come before it while likely indicating what the future will hold.

As is standard for Louis Vuitton, fabrications are given particularly strong focus, with leather, wool, and denim worked into a majority of the collection's best pieces, including workwear-inspired denim, shearling outerwear, and pattern-heavy two-pieces.