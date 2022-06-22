Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton's Playable SS23 Show Invite Is All Fun and Games

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

As Louis Vuitton prepares to present its new menswear collection in Paris on June 23, the fashion industry has one question on the brain: who will succeed Virgil Abloh?

The French maison is primed to announce a successor, a decision that will put into motion a round of fashion musical chairs — so it's only fitting that the invitation for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 show is a literal game.

Highsnobiety
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Instead of sending attendees ho-hum cards, the house upped the ante with a tiny pop-up board game, complete with dice and paper miniatures. The board's four quadrants seem to represent each season: spring, summer, fall, and winter.

Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 collection is the last season that Abloh designed, rendering its upcoming show a new, bittersweet chapter in the label's history. Created collectively by the house's design team, the collection will give us a peek at what a post-Abloh Louis Vuitton might look like.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While some speculate that Louis Vuitton might experiment with a "collective" format — operating under a design team rather than a single creative director — it appears that Martine Rose and Graces Wales Bonner are frontrunners to fill Abloh's post, according to Vogue Business.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For now, the future of Louis Vuitton men's is clouded with uncertainty — and whether or not the house will announce its new leader tomorrow is a dice roll.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now