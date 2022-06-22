Louis Vuitton's Playable SS23 Show Invite Is All Fun and Games

As Louis Vuitton prepares to present its new menswear collection in Paris on June 23, the fashion industry has one question on the brain: who will succeed Virgil Abloh?

The French maison is primed to announce a successor, a decision that will put into motion a round of fashion musical chairs — so it's only fitting that the invitation for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 show is a literal game.

Instead of sending attendees ho-hum cards, the house upped the ante with a tiny pop-up board game, complete with dice and paper miniatures. The board's four quadrants seem to represent each season: spring, summer, fall, and winter.

Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 collection is the last season that Abloh designed, rendering its upcoming show a new, bittersweet chapter in the label's history. Created collectively by the house's design team, the collection will give us a peek at what a post-Abloh Louis Vuitton might look like.

While some speculate that Louis Vuitton might experiment with a "collective" format — operating under a design team rather than a single creative director — it appears that Martine Rose and Graces Wales Bonner are frontrunners to fill Abloh's post, according to Vogue Business.

For now, the future of Louis Vuitton men's is clouded with uncertainty — and whether or not the house will announce its new leader tomorrow is a dice roll.