A One-Off Supreme T-shirt & Rick Owens Reborn: DSM NY's 10th Birthday Drops

Because no store as big as Dover Street Market New York would celebrate an anniversary as huge as its 10th anniversary without a suitably giant party, DSM NY is inviting you (yes, you!) to indulge in the festivities. There's an honest-to-goodness celebration and party favors will be distributed to customers with open wallets.

Attractions include some pretty big-time exclusives, including a one-off Supreme x DSM NY 10th anniversary T-shirt commemorating the only third-party American retailer to sell Supreme outside of its own boutiques and some special product from longtime pals like Rick Owens and UNDERCOVER.

Dover Street Market NYC opened its doors in 2014, you see, so it's fitting that the retailer would ring in its first decade in business with new-old product borrowed from the collections that these brands sold to DSM back in 2014.

Straight off of Rick Owens' "Vicious" runway, for instance, there's a re-edition of the designer's funky fringe belt. UNDERCOVER contributes some comparably ordinary stuff, like an embossed wallet and graphic T-shirt.

Simone Rocha is also reprising some classic pieces, making the DSM celebration as much about the brands it stocks as the store itself. Nice! Well, it does feel better to give than receive.

That's only the icing on this birthday cake, as DSM is undergoing a thorough renovation to highlight other newness arriving in time for its birthday. There's the launch of the KAWS x Sky High Farm Workwear x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, for instance, Bonesoda's Salomon collab, and a dedicated section for COMME des GARÇONS' seasonal Freitag bag collection.

It's not all fresh stuff, either: milliner and CdG friend Stephen Jones is sending over a selection of hats for display while NYC's own hotly in-demand luxury vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around is contributing a selection of vintage Hermès handbags while Dimepiece will bring what DSM's press release calls "a curation of very rare watches."

Crazy to think that Dover Street Market New York is only 10 years old. Sure, the original London store is going on two decades but that the DSM imprint was only imported to America in 2013 is pretty remarkable, given the impact that the retailer has already had upon NYC's fashion landscape.

I mean, you can talk about how big DSM has been on global fashion retail in general but especially in New York, where there really aren't that many truly exciting highest-of-high-end multibrand stores, Dover Street is putting in work.

DSM has of course made a habit of bringing in peers for exclusive bits, ranging from unique Nike fleece to bespoke designer goods coinciding with a photography exhibit, 'cuz it's quirky like that.

This level of exclusivity, plus DSM's frequently refreshed stores and far-reaching selection, is part of what makes the store so exciting and why no other retailer has comparable access. Here's to another decade!