When Did 'Love Is Blind' Become 'American Idol'?

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Raise your gilded goblets because Love is Blind is back.

Netflix's dating series debuted the first five episodes of its fourth season (others will release weekly), which revealed new couples, loads of drama, and...singing? Yes, singing.

First, we had Kwame, who brought his guitar to a pod date with Chelsea. The two made up a song on the spot, which they sang together for what felt like forever. It was longer than what we needed to hear, but whatever, it's just this one scene, right? Wrong.

LIB later hit us with Zack singing to Irina during the proposal. Though I'm not a fan of hers, Irina's face was pretty much all of us hearing the same off-pitch singing.

Don't get me wrong, singing to your soon-to-be partner is undoubtedly a romantic gesture. But those particular musical moments were very cringe-y and felt unnecessarily long. Where's the director to yell cut or the editor to shorten scenes when you need them?

I wasn't the only one who felt this way, as many LIB fans shared similar reactions on social media.

Love Is Blind's fourth season has probably been the most drama-filled yet. We've got mean girls, Micah and Irina, stirring up trouble and flirting with other people's men (while engaged!). Kwame doesn't deserve Chelsea at all. Zack realized what we all knew: he should've proposed to Bliss.

The only couple genuinely worth rooting for is Tiffany and Brett, who are just happy and in love during the Mexico honeymoon.

As the rest of the season rolls out throughout April, catch me seated every Friday for my weekly dose of dating mess. Cheers (clinks gold cup)!

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
