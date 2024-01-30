Seriously, Nike SB Made "Live, Laugh, Love” Dunks

Where are my "Live, Laugh, Love"-ers? Nike's got just the Dunk for you.

Official images of Nike SB's Dunk Low "Big Money Savings" are here, and apparently, it's inspired by the famous "Live, Love, Laugh" decor that's gone triple platinum in homes across America. Folks are even calling them "Live, Love, Laugh" Dunks.

The sneaker seemingly centers around a general home decor concept, offering really impressive textures you'd catch in different living spaces, from the classy upholstery on the upper to the cross-stitch insoles.

The toe box offers some knit carpet-like material, while other panels boast suede moments. The SB's traditional thick tongue delivers some plush corduroy, while the backside presents a "BIG MONEY SAVINGS" message and receipt-inspired details speaking to the feels of a trip to Home Goods.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike branding appears on the heel in cursive, again nodding to the unforgettable phrase — that's "Live, Laugh, Love," in case you forgot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The newest SB Dunks are yet another beautiful sneaker by Nike's skateboarding imprint. Nike SB and its collaborators often dish out thoughtful, fun designs equipped with clever materials, resulting in drops like candy corn-inspired sneakers and silky Powerpuff Girls shoes. Oh, and the "Live, Laugh, Love" Dunks, of course.

Speaking of the new nice Dunks, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Live, Laugh, Love" sneakers — or "Big Money Savings" Dunks — are expected to drop in April 2024 at Nike. It's just enough time to cop for the home decor-loving mom in your life before Mother's Day in May.