Beyond the Hype: Timeless Investment Pieces You'll Love Every Season

Amid the rampant velocity of sartorial microtrends, ever-changing fashion algorithms, and bombardment of the "new," it's always nice to have something immune to the ebb and flow of seasonal trends.

Sure, I am all for George Bernard Shaw's "Progress is impossible without change..". And, who doesn't like throwing on a fit that is sure to make some waves on #FashionTok that week? But having a steady collection of timeless staples in your wardrobe is always a safe and wearable bet.

Now, when we say timeless, we don't just mean your clothing style. We also mean "timeless" in the sense of build quality.

Dubbed "investment pieces," these enduring staples are often the backbone of any rotation — heirloom-worthy pieces that, if taken care of properly, can be worn season after season. Though often much more pricey and luxurious than their more accessible counterparts, the "cost per wear" becomes much more economical and better for your wallet over time.

As part of the Mr. Porter New Essentials campaign, we have curated a list of 2024-ready investment pieces for your wardrobe refresh this year — modern classics from brands like the Row, Loro Piana, Tom Ford, Dries Van Notes, and Visvim that will retain their style value in more ways than one. Check out our list below.

Shop the 2024 "New Essentials" investment pieces.

Tom Ford Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Mr. Tom Ford has mastered the art of creating investment pieces through timeless glamour paired with ageless cuts. Like today's sweater, TOM FORD clothing not only feels fantastic because of the quality of its fabrics but also always tends to sit just right on the body.

The warm-wool and cashmere blended sweater comes in a versatile, creamy white hue and is lightly brushed for some added dimensional texture. Dress it up, dress it down. This is a sweater that you can wear just about anywhere, almost all year round.

Zegna Rollneck Sweater

When creating your sartorial uniform, you should have a few pieces in constant circulation. A rollneck sweater is a solid pick as a mainstay (think Steve Jobs and Issey Miyake), and Zegna is a great place to look if you're hunting for one. Dare I say, this isn't your everyday rollneck.

This sweater is made from ZEGNA's legendary and sumptuously soft cashmere and silk-blend yarns. Neat, ribbed trims also frame the sweater to ensure it holds its shape through each wear.

Fun fact: Rollneck sweaters can accentuate your cheekbones, giving you an overall stronger jawline without the need for fillers.

Loewe Logo Cotton-Jersey Hoodie

This isn't the type of hoodie I'd let a partner "steal." Dropped shoulders, relaxed fit, no bulging kangaroo pocket, and that LOEWE leather patch all in a medium-weight loopback cotton fleece? It's near enough perfect.

LOEWE has blessed us with another well-crafted essential that delivers all the functional comfort of everyone's favorite daily driver, a hoodie.

Bottega Veneta Wide-Leg Tech-Shell Trousers

Aside from being perfect for finicky weather days and seasons, Bottega Veneta's Shell Trousers utilize sporty matte tech-polyamide to maximize durability and reduce wear and tear.

High-waisted and wide-legged, the pant's classic silhouette can lengthen the body, making you appear slightly taller and imposing. Thanks to its universal deep blue, you'll have no problem using pants as the foundation for your Spring apparel haul.

Loewe Flow Runner Sneakers

Flow Runner Sneakers $790 Loewe Buy at Highsnobiety

When done right, gum soles can elevate a sneaker, adding an heir of timeless nostalgia. LOEWE uses the style to lavish effect, creating a lace-up calfskin and nylon runner that weaves in elements of the 1970's most iconic sneakers and modernizes with the brand's signature commitment to top-tier craftsmanship.

Brunello Cucinelli Ribbed Cashmere Scarf

Ribbed Cashmere Scarf $795 Brunello Cucinelli Buy at Highsnobiety

Let's keep it simple. A great scarf should do three things: protect your neck from the cold, look great, and last long. Renowned as the "king of cashmere," Brunello Cuccinelli's cashmere scarf will have your neck resting warmly, even amid the chilliest of Alpine weekends. Additionally, the cloud grey scarf can be styled for just about any occasion.

And let's not forget that Brunello Cuccinelli is one of the brands that wrote the modern playbook for "investment pieces." There's a reason why the old money crowd can't get enough of the Italian brand.

Loewe Logo-Embroidered T-Shirt

Given that t-shirts are probably the most frequently worn items in your wardrobe, why not opt for the finest and most luxurious versions available? LOEWE's T-shirt offers a loose fit, is crafted from 100% cotton, and features an embroidered LOEWE-renowned logo. It's a delightful upgrade from the standard blank T-shirt.

Bottega Veneta Sunrise T-Shirt

Bottega Veneta has got you covered if you want something more inconspicuous than what's above but just as well-made. Though this double-layered cotton jersey T-shirt is a prime candidate for a sleek layered outfit, the long-sleeve T-shirt looks terrific on its own.

Tom Ford Ribbed Cashmere Beanie

Ribbed Cashmere Beanie $440 Tom Ford Buy at Mr Porter

You should have one well-made beanie you can go to when the wind chill drops from tolerable to obnoxiously frigid. This TOM FORD beanie will keep you toasty thanks to its soft cashmere make-up, and its black colorway is easy to pair with any cold-weather outfit.

Jacques Marie Mage Dealan Sunglasses

Dealan Sunglasses $750 Jacques Marie Mage Buy at Mr Porter

Glasses are more than just a way to frame your face; they're a key element in defining your style. Iconic figures like Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Caine, and Andy Warhol are known for their signature glasses. A well-crafted pair is recommended, and the Jacques Marie Mage Dealan is an outstanding choice.

These handcrafted, black cat-eye glasses from Japan draw inspiration from the 1960s and Bob Dylan's "Blind Boy Grunt" persona. With a 300-step crafting process ensuring quality and a style that's endured for decades, the JMM Dealan is a timeless addition, perfect for today and years ahead.

