Of Course, Drake’s Nike AF1s Landed on a Dating Show

Love Is Blind is back. The pods are open, and the Nike sneakers are out. Wait, there are Nike sneakers on Love Is Blind? You betcha.

In case you're wondering why you're seeing Love Is Blind discourse on your X (Twitter) timelines, it's because the dating show's sixth season is currently underway. Without giving too much away, Love Is Blind season six can best be summed up with these three things: Megan Fox, "stacked" bods, and Kenneth's phone. Oh, Nike sneakers, too.

Indeed, Love Is Blind shares the spotlight with the famous sportswear brand, whose sneakers sort of had a moment during the two-week dating period in the pods.

One of Jessica and Jimmy's pod dates, in particular, involved some intense reveals and Nike sneakers. Jimmy wore white Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage sneakers, while Jessica laced up Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers.

The NOCTA Nike Air Force 1 is pretty appropriate attire for the dating show. It's a lovey-dovey shoe on a television series about finding your hubby or wifey without seeing them right away.

Drake's sneakers, which have since been restocked, feature lover-worthy details that you won't necessarily catch right away. For instance, there's heart-shaped imprints on the outsole while a "Love You Forever" message appears on the midsole.

It's almost like Love is Blind in shoe form, really. Love Is Blind focuses on building emotional connections, getting down to those "details" you may skip over in a physical-based connection.

Spoiler alert: Unfortunately, the Certified Lover Boy's shoes didn't help Jessica and Jimmy much in the romance department (or maybe fortunately).

There probably were Nikes worn on Love Is Blind previously. But my sneaker radar has been more alert since the show's fifth season when an actual Nike employee was on the show (and found love!).

Nike's immersive design director, Brett Brown came on Love Is Blind last season and married Tiffany Pennywell Brown. Update: they're still together.

Brett didn't hide his employment status at the Swoosh while on the show: he flat-out revealed, "I work for Nike." Even if he hadn't said it, Brett's massive Nike sneaker collection alone would've drawn some conclusions.

Love Is Blind has returned to our television screens, bringing us a fresh batch of messy dating and Nike sneaker moments. Who knows? Maybe we'll catch some Swooshes at the altar. Well, that depends on who makes it that far.