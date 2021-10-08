Is the LUAR Ana Bag the New Telfar Tote?

For the past year, Telfar has ruled the world with its ever-so-popular Tote Bag, but now the accessory might have some competition from Williamsburg-based Raul Lopez and his label LUAR.

After a three-season hiatus, LUAR returned to New York Fashion Week to debut its anticipated Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which featured the new Ana bag in a handful of colors and sizes and immediately created headlines.

Only days after its debut, Troye Sivan wore a black version of the purse to the Met Gala, and it was also spotted on Dua Lipa, who opted for a dark brown version (also paired with a trench coat from the SS22 collection, of course).

The accessory perfectly combines a retro-inspired corporate briefcase (because we're doing business, baby) with a contemporary shape and eye-catching materials. The top carry-handle is an instant win, and the bag will arrive in a total of five colorways including black, navy, and white embossed crocodile, tan ostrich embossed leather, "Espresso," and a silver snakeskin.

The bag is set to release at noon EST online on the LUAR website for $235-$265 with the first drop being incredibly limited. We're in for a handful of other drops in the next few months, which will also include a large version of the Ana silhouette.

All comparisons aside, we're excited to see the rise of smaller labels such as LUAR and Telfar dominate the accessory market and the New York fashion scene, creating chic and sought-after bags that will go down in history as some of the most popular pieces to date.

You better act fast if you want to get a piece of the LUAR Ana bag, because it is guaranteed to fly off the shelves.

Like Highsnob writer Alex Pauly said, "If Telfar's shopper is the Bushwick Birkin, LUAR's handbag is the Crown Heights Kelly."