Luca Magliano Will Take Center Stage at Pitti Uomo 105

Italian designer Luca Magliano has been revealed as the guest designer of Pitti Immagine Uomo 105.

Magliano, who founded his popular eponymous brand back in 2017, will take center stage at the Florence-based menswear event in January 2024, following in the footsteps of ERL, Grace Wales Bonner, and Martine Rose, each of whom showed to great acclaim.

“This return home, to people you love and respect, fills me with joy. It is the ideal opportunity to imagine ourselves in the future, more Magliano than ever,” said Magliano.

“Pitti is where our project was revealed for the first time five years ago, with that enormous mountain of red roses which, thinking about it now, gives me a great sense of dizziness and tenderness: like looking ourselves in the mirror after some time and finding the important things again, even if everything has happened in the meantime.”

The 36-year-old, who has become a staple at Milan Fashion Week in recent seasons, has had an impressive 2023 all things considered having been awarded with the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld prize back in June.

Still, being invited to Pitti as the showcase’s guest designer is arguably the highlight and despite it taking place in the early stages of next year, is very much the cherry on top of a successful 2023 Magliano cake.